How to make the most of the Black Friday 2022 sales

Despite being a few days away, still, the Black Friday feeding frenzy is underway and retailers around the web are offering countless deals on every kind of bike, cycling clothing, tech and accessory.

The tech team here at Cyclingnews has been busy gathering the Black Friday bike deals from everywhere into one place, and there are numerous lists of savings, including those from Wiggle, deals on GoPros and the one that always bemused me; Black Friday turbo trainers , despite indoor cycling season also being in its peak.

Despite the swathes of great genuine deals out there this week, there are plenty of products out there that have had their prices sneakily risen in recent months, only to be 'lowered' again to the same price in place earlier this year, meaning some items aren't really on any kind of exclusive sale at all. In addition to that, savings can vary depending on what item you're looking at, with larger and more expensive items such as bikes featuring smaller percentage savings than items such as clothing or smaller accessories.

We've been hard at work at identifying and finding deals for some time already, and plenty of preparation has gone into our Black Friday deals pages. In doing so, we have picked up a number of tips on how to get the best Black Friday deals, so read on for our top tips on how to make the most of the Black Friday cycling sales.

1. Stick to the familiar

Nobody wants to grab what they think is a great deal only for their new goods to prove unreliable, faulty, or break after a few weeks or months of use. That's why we stick to well-known and reputable brands such as Garmin, Specialized, Wahoo, Rapha, and so on.

You may be tempted when you come across a bigger discount or a lower price on a clothing brand that you haven't heard of before, but it might just be better to stick to what you know this Black Friday to avoid disappointment down the line.

2. Invest in things you'll use

Every Black Friday, I buy a year's supply of dog poop bags; a former colleague of mine would buy dishwasher tablets (boring aren't we?) The reason is that without a doubt, they'll get used, so why not buy your whole year's supply at a discounted rate, rather than pay everyday prices throughout the year?

The same rule applies to a huge amount of cycling tech, too. Often change tyres? You'll probably go through tubeless sealant quickly. Still using inner tubes? Stock up now. Consumables like chain lube and bike wash will also be used, so if you can, set aside some cash knowing that you won't need to buy them throughout the year.

3. Check out our deal pages

We have a team of writers working on searching, compiling and updating the best deals from around the internet, so why not make use of them?

From category-specific pages such as electric bikes to brand-focused pages on Wahoo, Garmin and Rapha, we've got just about every base covered this Black Friday, with more deals coming in every day until Cyber Monday. All of our deals are picked out by our tech staff, so you know that they're chosen with knowledge and experience you can trust.

4. Don't buy anything you didn't already want

During Black Friday, it might be tempting to lunge for the best-looking deals around – even if you've taken our first few points into account – but before you buy, think if it's something you really need, or if you're just buying something because it's been subjected to a heavy discount.

Remember, no matter what price you're paying for something and how that relates to the original price, you're still paying for something. If you don't need it, you probably won't use it, and if you don't use it, it was still a waste of money, even at that amazing 75%-off deal price.

So, before browsing the deals pages or taking to Google, note down what you really need – whether it's winter gloves, a new smart trainer for the dark nights ahead, or a new set of tyres – and stick to those items. Don't get distracted by those shiny deals on non-essential items.

5. Compare prices and check the price history

This is an important one. As we noted above, don't get caught out by 'sales' which are really just artificially high prices lowered to the price point items were earlier on in the year.

It's a good time, then, to get a price history comparison tool in your bookmarks and check whether you're actually getting a deal or whether you're just paying an earlier price in the 'sale'. The ' Camelizer ' is a very useful Chrome extension for anyone shopping on Amazon, or the website from which it bases its data, CamelCamelCamel , for anyone not using Chrome.

In addition to that, remember to compare prices across retailers, too. On Cyclingnews , each deal we recommend has not only passed our personal threshold of 'is this actually a good deal?', but also compared it against other retailers to ask 'is this the best price available on this product?'. If you're ignoring point three above and doing the shopping yourself (no hard feelings), don't forget to check the price of the items on your want list across various reputable retailers to make sure you're getting the best deal out there this Black Friday.

6. Check the returns policy

Here's a slightly naughty trick, but certainly one that could save you money.

The biggest worry people have when buying in the lead-up to Black Friday is that the deal will get even better over the weekend, and if they just waited a few more days, they could have saved an extra few per cent. The risk in waiting is that it sells out before you commit, and you lose out.

The trick is to buy early, then continue checking the price, and if it comes down, buy again at the cheaper price. Once the weekend is over, return the first one. The reason you should check your returns policy is that some will make you pay for the return shipping, which could undo any savings.

Our top five Black Friday deals (USA)

Wahoo Kickr V5: $1199.99 $799.99 - Save £400

The Kickr v5 has recently been superseded by the Kickr v6 , but as I explained in my review of that, I'd still buy the old one due to recent discounts. Those discounts have just gotten even better thanks to the Black Friday sales.

The Kickr Core ( $699.99 at Wahoo ) is cheaper, but this deal provides a fairly significant spec upgrade for just $100 more, which I'd say is worth it if you can afford it.

If you're not set on buying a Wahoo product and want a good trainer for little money, there are a few other options to consider, such as the Saris H3 which is $629.99 at Amazon .

Read our Wahoo Kickr V5 review for more. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 33% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 | Now $399.99

Garmin's large format 1030 Plus cycling computer offers loads of functionality to plan and follow your cycling routes and develop your cycling performance. With 32GB memory and full colour maps, it covers all your navigation needs while riding. View Deal

Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve | up to 46% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $133.49

The Perfetto ROS needs little introduction; it's a long-sleeve race-cut winter jersey with incredible weatherproofing. Fall/winter is when it shines, so to find one discounted by this much at this time of year is a surprise. View Deal

Castelli Free Aero RC Bibshort | up to 45% off at Jenson USA

Was $219.99 | Now from $121.99

The Castelli brand regularly features on our list of the best cycling shorts, and the Free Aero RC is a popular model within the range. Buy it in the 'Savile Blue' colourway and you'll get between 22 and 45% off, depending on your size. View Deal

dhb Aeron Rain Defence Polartec Jacket | up to 60% off at Wiggle

Was $199.99 | Now from $76.00

Head out rain or shine with dhb's Rain Defence water-resistant jacket, complete with insulating Polartec Shield Pro technology. View Deal

Our top five Black Friday deals (UK)

Specialized Allez E5 Sport Road Bike 2022 | up to 37% off at Sigma Sports

Was £1,250.00 | Now £789.00

To some, this is the original entry-level road bike, and this is the first time we've seen an Allez reduced (and available in stock) since the start of the pandemic-induced supply-chain issues shortages. We doubt it'll hang around long at this price, but for the time being it's available in two colours in a good few sizes. View Deal

Wahoo Kickr V5: £999.99 £649.99 - Save £350

Like in the USA, the Kickr Core is cheaper (at £599.99 at Wiggle ), but for the £50 difference, I believe the spec difference is worth it, if you can afford it.

If you're worried about the price getting cheaper, then don't. In years gone by, Sigma Sports have thrown in freebies to improve the offer over and above the competitors, but don't expect any more money off.

Alternatively, there are a few other options to consider. The Tacx NEO 2 is £599.99 , while the Saris H3 is £499.99 at Wiggle .

Read our Wahoo Kickr V5 review for more. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 42% off at Wiggle

Was £519.99 | Now £299.99

Until recently, the 1030 Plus was the best in Garmin's range. It's since been replaced by the Edge 1040, but it's still one of the best on the market. It has a large, super-clear 3.5in screen and more ride-tracking and route-mapping features than most of us will ever use, as well as the ability to charge via an optional battery pack that mounts underneath. View Deal

Shimano RC902 S-Phyre Road Cycling Shoes | up to 44% off at Sigma Sports

Was £320.00 | Now £179.00

The RC902 has now been replaced by, you guessed it, the RC903. That means big discounts are becoming available on this former flagship shoe. We've seen it with 33% off recently, but this is even better. View Deal

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | up to 57% off at Sigma Sports

Was £220.00 | Now from £95.00

If riding hard through winter is your preference, then the Perfetto RoS jacket is a great choice. It's a little tighter cut than the Alpha RoS jackets, so if you prefer a slightly looser fit, we'd suggest sizing up. It's available in four colours with at least 56% off. View Deal

Our top five Black Friday deals (Aus)

LifeLine Performance 39 Piece Tool Kit | up to 53% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was AU$269.00| Now AU$144.00

What's better than a new tool for your bike shed? How about 39 of them at almost half price. With chain whips and cassette removal tools, hex keys and spanners galore, there's little you'll be unable to fix with this set. View Deal

dhb Aeron Carbon Road Shoe Dial | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was AU$219.00 | Now AU$87.00

The Aeron carbon shoes are a budget-friendly race shoe that uses a duo of velcro straps and a dial for retention, a carbon fibre sole, and a three-bolt cleat adaptor to make for a great budget road cycling shoe. View Deal

dhb Aeron Helmet | 54% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was AU$155.00 | Now AU$72.00

The dhb Aeron helmet is an aero lid with a keen eye on keeping the costs down. It was already fairly good value for money at AU$155, but now it's less than half that, in four colours across two sizes. View Deal

Castelli Entrata Bibshort | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was AU$159.00 | Now AU$63.00

If you took up cycling during the pandemic and are looking to step up to longer distances, the Entrata is a great option, thanks to the renowned KissAir2 chamois pad, comfortable fit and reflective details. View Deal

Castelli Squadra Stretch Vest | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was AU$104.40 | Now AU$42.00

If you're heading out early in the morning or late at night, the Squadra vest is a great way to add visibility while keeping the chill at bay. You can get this one with up to 60% off in four colours. View Deal