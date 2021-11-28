Storm Arwen: Tree fall in Bridgend narrowly misses woman

Britain can expect greater disruption from storms in the future and should prepare for more extreme weather following the chaos wrought by Storm Arwen which brought snow and high winds to much of the country earlier this week, ministers have warned. Thousands of homes remain without electricity after winds that hit speeds of almost 100mph ripped across parts of northern England and Scotland, tearing down power lines, uprooting trees and causing snow drifts and debris blockages on roads.Even as people still affected by the storm described it as a “nightmare” and spoke of feeling “abandoned,” ministers suggested such impacts could...

