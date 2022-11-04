ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know So Far About Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Season 2

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Even more glamour and drama! Following its successful first season on Netflix, My Unorthodox Life was renewed for more episodes in September 2021, continuing its focus on fashion, family and all things fabulous.

My Unorthodox Life follows Elite World Group CEO, Julia Haart , and her family’s daily lives in New York City after previously leaving their ultra-Orthodox Jewish community upstate. The fashion designer showcases her business-savvy mindset and welcoming home life with kids Batsheva , Shlomo, Miriam and Aron — whom she shares with ex-husband Yosef Handler . Julia's second husband, Silvio Haart , and Elite’s COO, Robert Brotherton , also recurred on season 1 of the series.

“You know, it took my eight years to tell my story,” the businesswoman discussed the show’s premise on t he Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after the renewal news was announced. “There [are] so many women who’ve been told they're less than, that they have to wait their turn, that they have to be polite and I thought, ‘Here’s a story about a crazy woman who picked herself up at 43 and changed everything about her life.’ I hope that it gives inspiration and courage to others to do the same.”

The Brazen author previously left the Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, upon her divorce from Hendler , shortly before making her mark on the fashion industry. The first season’s nine episodes premiered on the streaming platform in July 2021. While Julia navigated her career and motherhood duties , each of her children sought to find their own identity as they also left their hometown and settled into new lives in Manhattan. (Julia’s youngest son, Aron, for his part, splits his time at his mom and day’s homes.)

“I think that my mom's reason for sharing her journey is because she wants to show people that are unhappy or are struggling in any religion or any society where they feel that there's extreme rules, that you can still live a very fulfilling and accomplished life without sticking to all those rules,” Batsheva — who announced her separation from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021— previously opened up about filming the docuseries during an August 2021 interview with Nylon . “I think that that's what makes the show so appealing, because it's not just about extreme Judaism, it's about any religion or any society where women feel less than or are just meant to have children. So that's what really makes it so relatable.”

While few details about the show’s forthcoming second season have been revealed, the Haart family have excitedly teased future storylines.

"People got very curious about our life," the matriarch told E! News in October 2021. "I love constantly changing and evolving, so there are a lot of surprises in season two, let's just stay that.”

Julia's children have also been vocal about the upcoming episodes. Her younger daughter, Miriam, for her part, teased the show's return via Instagram in October: "WE ARE BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON !! Get ready for SEASON 2 of #MyUnorthodoxLife coming out on @netflix !!!

Scroll below for everything we know so far about My Unorthodox Life season 2:

