Queen Elizabeth II: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Her (‘She Would’ve Been Happy to Have Been a Farmer’s Wife’)

By Us Weekly Staff
 5 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II. MEGA

What went on inside the palace walls? Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch in history ahead of her death at age 96, making her one of the most interesting people in the world. Although she was in the public eye her whole life, there are still some things most individuals did not know about her, so Us Weekly rounded up 25 fun facts about the sovereign ahead of her September 2022 passing.

Scroll down to learn more about the late 96-year-old royal:

1. The queen was so frugal, she saved rubber bands — and had a giant rubber band ball to show for it!

2. She regularly wandered around her homes switching off lights to conserve energy.

3. She always carried a handbag.

4. Her bags were bespoke and completely unique to her. No one else had them.

5. In her purse she always carried a small compact, lipstick and a white linen handkerchief with the initial “E.”

6. She also always wore neutral nail polish.

7. Her most important possessions were her dispatch box keys, which unlocked confidential information between her and her government ministers, and her family.

8. She carried the keys on a St. Christopher chain that her father gave to her.

9. The queen preferred the company of ordinary people to royals and celebrities.

10. Her favorite place was her Balmoral estate in Scotland — where she ultimately passed away.

11. She particularly liked talking to anyone who’s interested in horses, dogs or the countryside.

12. She was good at accents, particularly Scottish and London’s East End dialects.

13. She was crazy about jokes and loved to laugh!

14. Her sense of humor was incredibly dry.

15. Chocolate was her guilty pleasure.

16. She preferred Kit Kats and Cadbury to the fancy stuff.

17. She didn’t love modern technology; she preferred an old-fashioned newspaper to reading on her phone.

18. As someone who was homeschooled, she was always a bit of a loner.

19. With the birth of Princess Beatrice’s daughter in September, she had 12 great-grandchildren before her death.

20. She only quit riding horses at age 95!

21. The queen took an Earl Grey tea at 5 p.m.

22. Her Majesty was advised to give up cocktails ahead of her passing, but when she did drink, she’d opt for a gin and Dubonnet.

23. She didn’t like to cause a fuss. Once, when her fish was uncooked, she refused to complain about it for fear of getting the chef in trouble.

24. She was a bit formal. She treated her staff with respect but wasn’t quite as chummy with them as Duchess Kate and Prince William are with theirs.

25. She’s said she would’ve been happy to have been a farmer’s wife!

Honeybadgerdontcare
11-27

Her Majesty would have been a great Farmer’s Wife! However, she has been a far greater Queen! God Save The Queen!🦡🐾

SwimSwamSum
11-27

he is also very skilled in automotive mechanics and was in the military. Shes very intelligent and strong.

Sandra Spinelli Oaks
11-27

My Grandfather was her Fathers Tailor before the war. This is a true fact.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

