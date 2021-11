Paul Rudd has finally offered up some details on the massage he gave Seth Rogen, which he claims lasted 40 minutes. Rudd and Rogen are good friends and have worked together on numerous comedic films in the early 2000s such as The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and Anchorman. Back in July, Seth Rogen revealed how Paul Rudd pull off a prank by secretly giving him a massage in Las Vegas without Rogen realizing it. Rogen shared the story on Twitter, though Rudd never responded to it until now. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host got Rudd to reveal how he pulled the prank off.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO