Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Nov 26 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 17:30 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - A tech shares bounce carried European equities higher on Thursday, following similar gains on Wall Street and Asia and helped also by a small pullback in the dollar from a 17-month high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) finished flat after little movement all day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Markets in the United States are closed for Thanksgiving.

- - - -

LONDON - European shares rose on Thursday as investors bought into defensive sectors such as utilities amid worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.4%, bouncing off three-week lows hit on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares advanced on Thursday, led by technology shares, as investors scooped up bargains after sharp losses in the previous session.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.67% to close at 29,499.28 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Thursday as property developers and automobiles weighed, while semiconductors rose after the U.S. government put some Chinese chipmakers on its trade blacklist, strengthening investors' belief China will offer more support to the industry.

The Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.2% to 3,584.18 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares reversed early losses to end marginally higher on Thursday, helped by gains in miners due to strong iron ore prices, though the benchmark's advance was capped by a weak financial sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) added 0.11% to close at 7,407.3. It had lost 0.15% on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended at a near one-week low on Thursday, as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting revealed a hawkish tilt on the board, while the Bank of Korea's rate hike and upgrade in 2022 inflation forecast bolstered bets for further tightening.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed 14.02 points, or 0.47%, lower at 2,980.27, extending the declines to a third straight session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar slipped slightly on Thursday but was still close to its highest since July 2020 against the euro, having strengthened due to market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner than other major central banks.

On Thursday the dollar's upward trend - which has seen it gain around 2.8% this month - paused slightly, with the dollar index down 0.1% at 96.782 at 1535 GMT, compared to the 16-month high of 96.938 it reached late on Wednesday .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, underpinned by continued year-end corporate demand for the local currency, but some economists expect Beijing to start reining in the currency's rise amid concerns about its impact on exports.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3922 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3882 at midday, 39 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking bruised on Thursday after a mass liquidation of long kiwi positions took them both to multi-week lows and threatened breaks of major chart support.

The kiwi was face down at $0.6879 , having led the rout overnight with a 1.1% drubbing to a three-month low of $0.6856.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won ended down and the benchmark bond yield also fell on Thursday.

The won ended at 1,190.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% lower than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as investors kept their focus on messaging from the European Central Bank.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 2.5 basis points at -0.24% by 1619 GMT after rising 12 basis points over the previous three sessions.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Thursday, while yields on longer-ends notes gained after a solid outcome of the 40-year bond auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.080%, after rising to 0.085% earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices edged up on Thursday buoyed by persistent inflation concerns, with further gains in bullion clipped by expectations that the Federal Reserve may hasten its monetary tightening to tame rising prices.

Spot gold rose 0.12% to $1,790.70 per ounce by 1250 GMT, recovering some ground after slipping to its lowest since Nov. 4 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,791.40.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Iron ore stretched a rally into a fifth straight session on Thursday, with the benchmark Dalian contract scaling a three-week high while spot prices rose above $100 a tonne, buoyed by improved sentiment towards China's property sector.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.8% up at 611.50 yuan ($95.74) a tonne, after touching 629 yuan earlier in the session, its highest level since Nov. 2.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Nickel neared seven-year highs and tin reached a record peak before taking a breather later on Thursday, both boosted by low inventories which pointed to tight supply and China's efforts to support its economy which bolstered the outlook for demand.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $20,685 a tonne at 1700 GMT after reaching $21,100, just below last month's high of $21,425.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, as investors eyed how major producers respond to the U.S.-led emergency oil release designed to cool the market and with OPEC now expecting the release to swell inventories.

Brent crude futures slipped 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.91 a barrel by 10:59 a.m. ET (1559 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.90 a barrel, in thin trading on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second day on Thursday, as the ringgit weakened and they tracked higher prices of rivals on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, although weaker crude oil prices capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged 7 ringgit higher, or 0.6%, to 4,923 ringgit ($1,164.38).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session, hitting a six-month high on growing hopes for demand recovery as automobile output picks up from a chip shortage-led slump, while the yen's fall prompted buying.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 7.7 yen, or 4.0%, higher at 256.7 yen ($2.2) per kg. It touched 257.5 yen, the highest since May 28, earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.