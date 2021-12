Erroll Garner might be the best jazz pianist you've never heard of. A Pittsburgher who built a towering reputation playing clubs and riverboats before heading to the Big Apple, Garner was a giant of the industry in the 1950s and ’60s and the composer of the jazz standard “Misty.” Though he stood only 5 foot 2, he had enough stature to flip the recording industry on its head in a lawsuit for the ages. All the while, he worked his magic at the keyboard, sitting atop a pair of phone books.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO