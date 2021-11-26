ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Who' Ratings Worst Ever: Loses Million Viewers

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doctor Who ratings continue to plummet as now the show has the worst ratings and has lost 1 million viewers in a matter of four weeks. With Sunday's fourth episode, "Village of the Angels," Doctor Who saw its worst ratings with only 3.45 million people tuning in, down over 300k...

cosmicbook.news

tvseriesfinale.com

Doctor Who: Season 13 Ratings

This show has been a fixture of UK television for a long time and, despite any fluctuations in the ratings, it’s not going anywhere. We know it won’t be cancelled right now since we already know that Russell T Davies has been hired as showrunner for season 14. Is Doctor Who sure to be renewed beyond next season? Stay tuned.
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux episode 3 ratings revealed by the BBC

The third episode of Doctor Who: Flux aired on BBC One on Sunday (November 14), and the ratings have begun to drop. The instalemnt, titled 'Once, Upon Time', saw Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson join the cast as the Grand Serpent, but overnight ratings still dropped by 200,000 from last week.
cosmicbook.news

Doctor Who: BBC Announces Jodie Whittaker Final Episode

The BBC has announced Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall's final Doctor Who episode will air next Fall, in 2022. The official BBC Doctor Who Twitter account tweeted Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final episode will air as part of the BBC Centenary celebrations. "As part of the BBC Centenary...
Variety

TV Ratings: Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special Reaches 9.9 Million Viewers

British superstar Adele’s powerhouse voice reached 9.92 million listeners (and viewers) during CBS’ “Adele: One Night Only” special on Sunday night, making it the most-watched entertainment special since the Oscars seven months ago, although below the numbers snagged by “60 Minutes” and NBC’s football broadcast in the evening. The time-zone adjusted Live+Same Day fast national TV ratings from Nielsen do not include out-of-home viewing for the Adele special; CBS predicts that data tomorrow morning will show that the two-hour broadcast presentation will surpass the 10 million range. Promoting her upcoming and long-anticipated album “30,” the English singer-songwriter’s special on CBS delivered...
Person
Russell T Davies
Person
Chris Chibnall
Den of Geek

Will Doctor Who: Flux Reset the Whoniverse?

Warning: contains spoilers for Doctor Who: Flux episodes one to three. ‘The new Doctor Who showrunner is destroying continuity!’. Like ‘I don’t like the new theme tune’, ‘When did the show suddenly start having all this progressive politics in it?’, ‘Actually the new theme tune’s growing on me’, ‘Why aren’t the Sontarans scary anymore?’ and ‘I don’t like the new theme tune’, the above doesn’t actually mean anything – it’s just something fans like to say to remind each other that we still exist. Fans were saying it almost since the dawn of the show, and they’ll still be saying it when the Doctor is played by an actual alien and the initial wave of casting scepticism has been replaced by appreciation for how it really brought the character into the 37th century.
cosmicbook.news

'The Flash' Ratings Falter: Loses 250k Viewers

Tuesday saw The Flash Season 8 debut with its "Armageddon" premiere episode, but ratings for the show weren't as good as previous seasons' first episodes. "Armageddon, Part 1" saw 740k viewers tune in which is down substantially from the Season 7 premiere of 1 million viewers (a drop of over 250k) and down even more from Season 6's premiere of 1.62 million viewers (down 54% with a loss of 880k viewers).
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux just changed the Weeping Angels forever

Doctor Who: Flux episode 4 spoilers follow. Whether the Flux experiment has left you weeping for joy or sobbing with disappointment, Doctor Who is far from boring right now, and that's thanks primarily to all the timey-wimey mysteries threaded throughout this longer story. But however you might feel, it's safe to say that even the most cynical fans must be thrilled to see The Weeping Angels return, complete with a few more mysteries of their own.
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux viewers rave about the return of key characters

The penultimate episode of Doctor Who: Flux saw the return of two fan favourites, and viewers didn't shy away from sharing their excitement. 'Flux: Survivors of the Flux' aired tonight (November 28), seeing the Doctor, Yaz and Dan face more peril in their quest to survive. Jodie Whittaker's final season...
#Tenth Doctor#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Bbc America#Angels#Bbc Centenary
The Independent

Doctor Who confirms major fan theory that was foreshadowed before first episode of Flux

Doctor Who has confirmed a major fan theory that was raised before this season’s very first episode.The most recent series of the BBC’s hit sci-fi drama, subtitled Flux, aired its fifth episode last night (28 November), with the finale arriving this Sunday.Spoilers follow for the fifth episode of Doctor Who: Flux...Since the start of the series, some viewers had speculated that this new season would introduce a multiverse into Doctor Who.The idea of a multiverse – a collection of parallel universes which have the potential to intersect – is one many sci-fi fans are familiar with, as they have...
cosmicbook.news

'Doctor Who' Ratings Return With 'Survivors of the Flux'

The Doctor Who ratings return and look to even out with the latest episode that aired on Sunday, "Survivors of the Flux." Following last week's lowest-rated episode, this Sunday saw 3.82 million viewers tune in for "Survivors of the Flux," the penultimate episode of Season 13. Now the 3.82 million...
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Stars Jamie Demetriou as One of TV’s Funniest Screw-Ups

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Debuts on Audience Measurement Chart as BARB Upgrades to SVOD Reporting

Netflix’s “Squid Game” and “The Guilty” have debuted on BARB, the U.K. television audience measurement currency, as the organization has revealed a “once-in-a-generation upgrade.” Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and video-sharing platform measurement has been introduced in BARB’s service bouquet. BARB is now able to measure the reach and total time spent viewing SVOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix, and video-sharing platforms like TikTok, Twitch and YouTube. Regardless of whether these services have chosen to subscribe to BARB, measurement is done via data collected from router meters installed in BARB panel homes. BARB can also now report the audiences to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Orders 5 U.K. Series, Including Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’

Netflix has ordered five new series from its growing U.K. base. Announced Wednesday by Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of U.K. series, the shows will all start shooting across Britain in 2022. The lineup includes a new adaptation of bestselling novel One Day and two series by Sister, the fast-rising production powerhouse behind Chernobyl. “Netflix U.K. is building on success — it’s hard to top the virtuosity and global impact of our existing, award-winning British series — from The Crown, Sex Education and After Life to Top Boy and Fate,” said Mensah. “Add to this an incredible roster of new shows for our members...
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Worst Episodes of ‘Friends’ Ever, According to Data

As one of the most iconic sitcoms that has ever aired on TV, “Friends” has produced countless episodes that are considered classics. But even the best shows with the best writers have an occasional mishap. Despite the witty characters and almost nonstop funny shenanigans, there are still some forgettable and even dull moments. To determine […]
New Haven Register

TV Ratings: 'Yellowstone' Stays Strong in Week 2, 'Mayor of Kingstown' Premieres to 2.6 Million Viewers

The Taylor Sheridan universe within MTV Entertainment is looking bright. “Mayor of Kingstown,” the latest drama series from the “Yellowstone” creator, debuted on Sunday to 2.6 million viewers with a simulcast on Paramount Network and Paramount Plus. “Yellowstone” has been riding a high since its Season 4 premiere earlier this...
Variety

‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘Call My Agent’ Pick Up Gongs at Rose d’Or TV Awards

British television dominated the European Broadcasting Union’s prestigious Rose d’Or TV awards on Monday evening. Among the shows that picked up gongs at the ceremony, which honors international television and audio production outside the U.S., were “Strictly Come Dancing,” the Davina McCall-fronted series “Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace” and “Help,” a drama about the pandemic starring “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer. Meanwhile ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who fronted the widely praised “Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story” won in two categories: news and current affairs as well as the Golden Rose. Outside the U.K., French comedy “Call My Agent” and Spanish soap...
