'Doctor Who' Ratings Worst Ever: Loses Million Viewers

Warning: contains spoilers for Doctor Who: Flux episodes one to three. ‘The new Doctor Who showrunner is destroying continuity!’. Like ‘I don’t like the new theme tune’, ‘When did the show suddenly start having all this progressive politics in it?’, ‘Actually the new theme tune’s growing on me’, ‘Why aren’t the Sontarans scary anymore?’ and ‘I don’t like the new theme tune’, the above doesn’t actually mean anything – it’s just something fans like to say to remind each other that we still exist. Fans were saying it almost since the dawn of the show, and they’ll still be saying it when the Doctor is played by an actual alien and the initial wave of casting scepticism has been replaced by appreciation for how it really brought the character into the 37th century.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO