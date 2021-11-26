ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Weekly News for Designers № 620

By Speckyboy
speckyboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article330 React Interview Questions – Perhaps the most comprehensive collection of React JS interview questions you’ll ever find. The Power of Automating WordPress – A look at WordPress automation tools and basic examples of what they can do for you. Layout patterns – Check out this collection of CSS...

speckyboy.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

Dubai Design Week Concludes Its Most Comprehensive Edition To Date

Featuring more than 150 brands and designers from the region. The seventh edition of Dubai Design Week came it a conclusion last weekend following seven days of exhibits and programmes from some of the regions leading and most promising designers. Curated alonsgide Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Culture &...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bizjournals

7 interior design trends to watch in 2022

The new year is just around the corner, and as residents across the Triangle look forward to 2022, the top interior design trends for the coming year are already surfacing. Trends caused by Covid-19 quarantines are still influencing what will happen in 2022 and likely won’t be passé any time in the foreseeable future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
Design Milk

Business of Design Week 2021 Hits the Global Design Reset Button

Hurry – don’t miss this great event! Registration is open for Business of Design Week (BODW) 2021, Asia’s premier annual event that focuses on design, innovation, and brands! This year’s summit is happening soon – December 1-4 – and will be held as a hybrid program that’s simulcast online. (Perfect for us who won’t be in Hong Kong!) All sessions will be streamed on social media and online to catch from the comfort of your screen. The full program explores eight topics relevant to today’s world: Brand Rejuvenation, Connected Health and Wellbeing, Creative Mindset & Innovation Leadership, Culture & the City, Designing an Intelligent Future, Hospitality with Purpose, New Urban Models, and Phygital Reality.
DESIGN
#Design Process#Css#Weekly News For Designers#React Js#Ui#Css Custom Properties#Javascript#Acf#Regexlearn#Hsl#Hwb#Lch
speckyboy.com

What Are the Biggest Threats to Freelance Web Designers?

For freelance web designers, change is a way of life. Tools and technologies come and go, as do design trends. If anything, we may be better equipped to handle a rapidly-evolving world than most. Take, for example, the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaotic as it has been, it’s led to some important...
MARKETS
KRQE News 13

These tech gifts will actually make life easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts ideas Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy — sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.  But […]
RECIPES
SPY

The Best Floating Bookshelves for Adding a Bit of Personality to Your Walls

Today, most of our books, movies and photographs only exist as data to be played on the screens of our tablets, smartphones and TVs. As a result, our homes can sometimes feel a little empty. Gone are the days of bookshelves crammed full of books and DVDs. We’re here to say that it doesn’t have to be this way. Of course, the ability to downsize our personal book and media libraries into a far more manageable space is a positive thing. However, holding onto your favorite DVDs, the books you simply can’t live without and a handful of beautifully framed photos...
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holidays fast approaching, it’s high time to get gifts in order for your family, friends and even yourself. Luckily for everybody, there’s a wide variety of products on sale today. In particular, there’s a great selection of discounted personal electronics like headphones, Chromebooks and even 3D printers. We’ve […]
SHOPPING
SPY

These Natural Fiber Rugs Are Stylish, Durable and Sustainable

Given that the floors in your home are usually the largest open spaces and always on show, it’s easy to see why decorating them correctly is a big deal. Add in the fact that they also need to be comfortable underfoot, and it makes sense why so many people turn to area rugs to solve the problem. However, producing these large, space-covering decor pieces isn’t always an eco-friendly or sustainable process. Thankfully, there is a more responsible alternative. Read on to find out why the best natural fiber rugs are one of the hottest trends in home styling at the...
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES
dexerto.com

Forza Horizon 5 player slapped with 8,000-year ban for livery they made

A Forza Horizon 5 player has been struck with the game’s version of the death penalty after their custom livery landed them an 8,000-year ban. As members of the Forza community will know, with each passing title there are increased customization options available to use on liveries. You can spray...
VIDEO GAMES

