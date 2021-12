Snoop Dogg believes it is time veteran rappers are lauded in the same regard as their rock and roll peers. The Long Beach, California, native has three decades in the music industry under his belt, several timeless records, and is regarded as one of the godfathers of West Coast rap music. Now, at the age of 50, Snoop has joined forces with fellow hip-hop icons Ice Cube, 51, E-40, 53, and Too Short, 54, to form the group Mount Rushmore. Each of the rappers has catalogs that span decades, showing the evolving nature of hip-hop and proving rappers can remain relevant even past the perceived prime of their youth.

