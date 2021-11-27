Stars power play: Stampede shoots down Stars on the road

Congratulations to Bryce Harper for winning the National League MVP award. I wasn’t a fan of Harper when he was with the Washington Nationals but since the day he arrived in Philadelphia, he has done and said the right things that resonate with Philly Sports Fans. He works hard, accepts criticism, plays hurt, wears his heart on his sleeve, and gives his all on the field. His numbers were deserving of the honor and he is the sixth Philly to win the MVP award. Despite the Phillies inability to win, Harper has won my heart. The emotion he displayed talking about winning the award is the kind of attitude that other athletes in Philly should display. That’s $330 million dollars is well spent and now I hope the Phillies can find the pieces to complement what they have moving forward. Congratulations to Bryce Harper!!!!!!

