Stars power play: Stampede shoots down Stars on the road

By Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday: Sioux Falls 3, Lincoln 2, SO. What went wrong: Lincoln was outshot 31-25, including 9-1 in overtime, and gave up a goal to Blake Humphrey in...

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
Local seniors to play in football all-star game

CASTLETON — Nine local senior high school football players have been chosen to play in this Saturday’s North-South Senior Football Game, which returns to Castleton University at 12:30 p.m. after a one-year COVID-induced absence. The game is sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Six local players...
CASTLETON, VT
South Dakota State
Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Harper is a Shooting Star in a Dull Philadelphia Sports Universe

Congratulations to Bryce Harper for winning the National League MVP award. I wasn’t a fan of Harper when he was with the Washington Nationals but since the day he arrived in Philadelphia, he has done and said the right things that resonate with Philly Sports Fans. He works hard, accepts criticism, plays hurt, wears his heart on his sleeve, and gives his all on the field. His numbers were deserving of the honor and he is the sixth Philly to win the MVP award. Despite the Phillies inability to win, Harper has won my heart. The emotion he displayed talking about winning the award is the kind of attitude that other athletes in Philly should display. That’s $330 million dollars is well spent and now I hope the Phillies can find the pieces to complement what they have moving forward. Congratulations to Bryce Harper!!!!!!
Herd down Lincoln Stars 3-2 in shootout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Garrett Pinoniemi scored in round two of the shootout while Isak Posch stopped all three shooters and the Sioux Falls Stampede won their second straight game, downing the Lincoln Stars 3-2 in a shootout Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Blake Humphrey and Cal Thomas scored goals in regulation for the Herd while Posch earned his fifth win of the season with 23 saves. The win moved the Herd (6-10-0) into seventh place in the west and just three points back of sixth place Des Moines.
#Stampede#Sioux Falls 3#Lincoln 2
Helena Bighorns score four third-period goals on way to 20th win

HELENA — The Helena Bighorns fired nearly 100 shots at the goal of the Sheridan Hawks Friday night and in the end, it yielded nine goals, including four in the final period as the Bighorns won 9-1 over their Frontier Division rival. Helena (20-0) remained undefeated in the North American...
Bobcats skate past St. Cloud

A big second period and a strong effort by Ben Behrens in goal helped the Bismarck Bobcats get the weekend off to a strong start. The Bobcats scored three goals in the middle period and Behrens made some big stops in shutting down the St. Cloud Norseman in a 5-2 victory on Friday night in the opening game of a two-game NAHL series at the VFW Sports Center.
45-second spree the difference as Storm fall to Rivermen

Peoria Rivermen goalie Eric Levine showed why he’s been one of the stingiest goalies in the SPHL this season in a 2-0 win over the Quad City Storm on Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center. It was the first time QC has been shut out this season after scoring at...
Gophers top UND

Bryce Brodzinski scored two goals as Minnesota rolled past North Dakota 5-1 on Friday night at Engelstad Arena. Playing in Grand Forks for the first time since 2017, Minnesota outshot the Fighting Hawks 32-22 in the victory. Jack Perbix, Ryan Johnson and Chaz Lucius also scored for Minnesota. Riese Gaber...
CBC uses classic formula to top Chaminade

CHESTERFIELD – CBC used a classic formula for hockey success Wednesday night, get a big save and turn it into points. The Cadets got a big save from goalie Jack Solomon late in the second period and capitalized with two quick goals shortly afterward to earn a 4-1 win over Chaminade in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Maryville University Hockey Center.
Photos: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3

The Blues started their scoring spree early in the second period to come from behind and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com.
Butte Cobras defeat Yellowstone Quake for 3rd straight win

BUTTE — The Cobras jumped on the Quake early and didn't let up en route to a 6-2 victory Friday night in Cody, Wyoming. Fabian Vik scored twice as part of five Butte players that found the back of the net during the Cobras third straight win. Butte scored three times during the first period and was able to cruise the rest of the way.
Stars power play: Lancers stun Stars with last-minute goal

Saturday: Omaha 2, Lincoln 1. What went wrong: With 15 seconds left in the third period, Omaha's Michael Cameron scored the game-winning goal. The Stars have lost three straight games and haven't won since Nov. 13. Lincoln was outshot 35-33 and was 1-for-5 on power plays. What went right: Noah...
Stingrays score twice in final 14 seconds to stun Gladiators

DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators were downed by the South Carolina Stingrays by a score of 2-1 at Gas South Arena on Saturday night. Atlanta (7-5-1-0) led 1-0 for most of the game after a Derek Nesbitt goal early in the first period, but let in two goals by South Carolina (6-6-1-0) in the final seconds of the third period.
Helena Bighorns keep to their winning ways with 15-goal victory

The Helena Bighorns might finally get a competitive game within the Frontier Division of the NA3HL next week, but on Saturday at the Helena Ice Arena, it was another blowout win for the Bighorns who thrashed the Sheridan Hawks 15-0. Helena was credited with 104 shots on goal unofficially and...
Stars Down Coyotes 3-2

The Dallas Stars appeared to be heading in the right direction after holding a 30-minute players meeting after a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on home ice two weeks ago. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2, and then followed that up with a 5-2 beating of the Detroit Red Wings.
AHL postpones Hershey Bears games scheduled for Sunday, Wednesday

The American Hockey League announced the postponement of Sunday’s Hershey Bears game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Giant Center, as well as Wednesday’s clash between the two teams at Lehigh Valley, citing the league’s COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. The league plans to announce make-up dates for the...
