Apple patents screen with face detection to play viewers different videos

Is getting a new iPhone model every year really worth it? Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, believes that there is not a big enough difference to warrant the purchase. The iPhone 13 released on September 24, 2021 and featured many improvements over the previous model, the iPhone 12. Some of the improvements of the iPhone 13 include an increased battery life, enhancements to the camera, and a bigger chassis. While the enhancements are welcome changes, Steve Wozniak believes that the difference is not worth the additional purchase, “I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really,” the co-founder said. “The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume. I worry about largeness and size … but I don’t study it. I’m just into if products are good.”

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO