Apple patents screen with face detection to play viewers different videos

By Frank Hersey
biometricupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patent has been awarded to Apple for a lenticular screen which could show up to eight different videos at once and use facial analysis to detect the viewer or viewers for each piece of content and determine how to deliver...

ELECTRONICS

