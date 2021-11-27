ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

These Trends Are Growing the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market

doctortipster.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), patients can undergo procedures and surgeries outside the hospital environment. ASCs have proven time and time again that they can reduce costs while simultaneously improving quality and customer service since their beginnings more than 40 years ago. An exception to the rule, ASCs stand out in...

www.doctortipster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Surgical Robots To Boost Market Growth Pace With A 13.4% CAGR In The Forecast From 2021 to 2028 | Intuitive Surgical, Think Surgical, TranEnterix, Zimmer Biomet

Surgical robots allow doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than traditional techniques. These robots consists of a camera arm and mechanical arms controlled by surgeon on a computer console that offers a magnified and high definition 3D view of the surgical site. Surgical robots are mainly used in minimally invasive procedures performed through small or tiny incisions. Moreover, they allow surgeons to perform complex surgeries, which may be impossible or difficult with other methods.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Worldwide Analysis On Surgical Sutures Market Size and Trends by 2021 – Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Top Leaders, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Market by Product and End User to Forecast by 2028

Sutures are medical equipment that are used for closing a wound, which helps it heal faster. Operative procedures use suturing as it compliant and low cost method of closing wounds. Sutures are mostly used on internal tissues, skin, blood vessels and organs. Suturing requires a needle through which sutures are knotted on the wounded part. There are two types of sutures, absorbable and non-absorbable. Absorbable sutures dissolve in the body by hydrolysis or enzymatic reactions. These are further categorised depending on their mono- or multi-filament, construction, provided coating, materials used for their production such as natural or synthetic. Sutures are selected depending on factors like infection risks, tissue type and personal preferences. Sutures are also classified depending on their usage such as ophthalmic sutures, cardiovascular sutures, orthopedic sutures and general sutures.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Powered Surgical Instruments Market will grow at 3.0% CAGR, to be valued at 2,720.5 Million by 2028 | Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., MicroAire Corporation

Powered surgical instruments are surgical devices with accessories that are used for cutting, fixating, shaping, dissecting or drilling a bone. These instruments are becoming a vital part of surgical processes as they play an important role in operation rooms. Powered surgical instruments are used to aspirate, fragment and emulsify soft tissues in various surgical procedures like reconstructive surgeries, sports surgery, extremity procedures and other surgical procedures that include ENT, neurological, and spinal cord surgeries. Power sources such as pneumatic power, electric power and battery power are required to fuel these devices for them to operate. Powered surgical instruments come in two types, they can be single use and reusable devices, which is driving the demand for these devices, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the global powered surgical instruments market.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Health Centers#Market Competition#Population Health#Cagr
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Taking Too Much of This Supplement Makes Your Cancer Risk Soar, Study Says

On top of a healthy diet, taking daily supplements can be an easy way to ensure your body gets enough of the vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. It's also reasonably common: According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.6 percent of U.S. adults had used one of the pills at any point in the past 30 days. But just like over-the-counter medicine, it's crucial to follow instructions whenever you're taking them to make sure you're not overdoing it. Research has shown that taking too much of one supplement in particular could increase the risk of one type of cancer. Read on to see why you should double-check your daily dosages.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy