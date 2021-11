Police in India have charged senior executives of Amazon under its narcotics laws in a case of alleged delivery and smuggling of marijuana through the online retail platform. The case involves the Bhind town in the central Madhya Pradesh state where police confiscated over 21kg of cannabis, according to reports.Following the bust, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A native of Gwalior city, was arrested along with a buyer, the online news outlet News18 reported.According to the police, the two men created a firm and registered themselves with Amazon as vendors to start...

