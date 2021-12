In Virginia’s second game against a top 10 team in the last two seasons (at No.2 Clemson last October was the other), the Cavaliers acquitted themselves OK. No, 28-3 is not close, dropping to 0-4 all-time against Notre Dame is unimpressive, and a second consecutive defeat by 17-plus points at a critical time of the season is not ideal. But considering the loss of arguably one of the top five quarterbacks in college football and replacing him with the first true freshman (Jay Woolfolk) to start a game for UVA since 1977, the final three quarters were fairly competitive.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO