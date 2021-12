Notre Dame improved to 9-1 on the season with a 28-3 win on the road over the Virginia Cavaliers. The game ball was presented to defensive lineman Rylie Mills, who totaled two sacks on the night and even snagged defensive line coach Mike Elston's first class seat on the flight home for his efforts. From a stats perspective across the board, quarterback Jack Coan was 15 of 20 for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams had 14 carries for 70 yards and a score. Tight end Michael Mayer led the way with seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, linebacker Bo Bauer led the way with five tackles and two tackles for loss.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO