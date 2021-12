HAMPTON, Va. — The Pirate football team lost a close matchup to North Alabama on senior day at Armstrong Stadium by a score of 35-27. North Alabama scored on their first possession when Jaylen Gibson punched it in on a run from the three. The Pirates would fire back with a score of their own onJett Duffey's four yard run to pay-dirt to tie the score at 7-7. North Alabama would follow suit with another touchdown run from Gibson from the four yard line to give the Lions the advantage again at 14-7 with 6:57 left in the first quarter.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO