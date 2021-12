The Greenville Lady Comets bounced back from a season opening loss at the Columbia Tip Off Classic with a 40-29 win over Belleville Althoff at the tournament on Wednesday evening. The win puts Greenville at 1-1 on the season and advances them to the Consolation Championship game of the Tip-Off Classic on Saturday at 11:30am. They will face the winner of the Consolation semifinal game between Father McGivney and Belleville East that will be played Thursday night.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO