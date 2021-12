Defending champion Catholic Memorial (14-0) was crowned champion in Division 4 with a 21-12 triumph over Ellsworth (12-1) in the title game. The Crusaders scored all their points in the first quarter. Corey Smith ran 41 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the game for a 7-0 lead. Rory Fox then scored on a 5-yard run at the 8:09 mark of the period to expand the lead to 14-0. Fox then connected with Obocoso Allen on a 27-yard scoring pass to give Catholic Memorial a 21-0 advantage with 1:37 remaining in the quarter.

ELLSWORTH, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO