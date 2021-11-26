ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinduoduo down 20% after announcing unaudited Q3 Financials for 2021

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company recorded total revenues of $3.337 million, representing a 51% increase. Registered 741.5 million monthly active users representing a 15% increase. Recorded an operating profit of $332 million. Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) is the biggest interactive and agriculture commerce platform in China and went down 20% after it...

invezz.com

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
martechseries.com

Joy Spreader Announces Unaudited Results for the First Three Quarters of 2021

Performance-based Marketing Business Sees Continuous Improvement in Profitability. Joy Spreader Group Inc., a leader in new media performance-based marketing, released an announcement on November 29 disclosing its unaudited financial and operating data for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The announcement shows that Joy Spreader continued its strong growth and achieved revenue of HK$945 million (approx. US$121 million) and gross profit of HK$331 million in the first nine months of 2021, representing an increase of 61.1% and 94.5% respectively over the same period of last year.
resourceworld.com

SRC Announces Q3 Earnings

Stakeholder Gold Corporation (“Stakeholder” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SRC) is pleased to announce that Q3 of 2021 was another quarter with increasing profitability. The Company has reported sales in Q3 of $917,120 CAD, and gross margin in Q3 of $728,076 CAD. Net profit margin for Q3 calculated at 79%. For...
smarteranalyst.com

Pinduoduo Drops 16% on Mixed Q3 Results

China-based e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD) has reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2021, as the company’s revenue lagged but earnings surpassed the consensus estimate. Following the news, shares of the company fell 15.9% on Friday. Revenues jumped 51% year-over-year to RMB21.5 billion ($3.3 billion) but lagged the...
Footwear News

Analysts are Split on Allbirds Ahead of Its First-Ever Earnings Report

Allbirds is set to report financial results for the first time ever as a public company. Ahead of its announcement on Tuesday, analysts are split on their recommendations regarding the eco-friendly footwear company and are making recommendations on whether or not to buy shares of the company. Allbirds, the eco-friendly brand founded in 2015, made its market debut earlier this month. The company sold 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at $15 per share and raised more than $300 million ahead of its market debut, beating initial expectations to raise $269 million for an IPO. Within hours of trading under the...
kdal610.com

Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc posted quarterly revenue that missed market estimates on Friday, hurt by stiff competition from rivals Alibaba and JD.com Inc amid the pandemic-driven online shopping boom. Shares of the Shanghai-based company, down nearly 54% this year, fell 6.5% in premarket trading. Vaccinations and the easing...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pinduoduo will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.02. Pinduoduo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
investing.com

Pinduoduo Stock May Move Higher On Results Announcement

Looking at the Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) weekly chart, we can see a downtrend for the past week falling from $90 to $86 and then to $82, forming support at $78 and holding in for the past few days. It managed to move closer to its overhead resistance of $82 during yesterday’s...
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Anavex shares after matching earnings expectations?

Anavex Life Sciences shares on Wednesday surged 5.68% after releasing its annual results. The company announced its FY2021 results before markets opened, matching earnings expectations. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $122.9 million to $152.1 million. On Wednesday, Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rallied 5.68% after reporting its most...
Business Wire

XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021. Deliveries of vehicles were...
everythingrf.com

Resonant Releases Financial Results and Business Highlights for Q3 2021

Resonant, a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, provided financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “We continued to execute on our operational strategy in the third quarter, most notably highlighted by the...
Benzinga

SRAX Inc. Releases Q3 2021 Financial, Business Report

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has reported its financial and operations results for the third quarter of 2021, the period ending Sept. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include revenue for the quarter reaching $8.3 million, an increase of 219% year-over-year, with revenue guidance for next quarter projected at $10.1 million, and third-quarter Sequire bookings of $8.9 million with fourth-quarter bookings totaling $12.5 million so far, a record for the company as Sequire has seen 12 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. In addition, the company launched IR Website Builder, SMS Communication platform, and VIRA, an IR chatbot, and has seen 250 public companies or partners subscribe to Sequire.
Benzinga

Lottery.com Releases Q3, YTD Financial Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has reported its Q3 2021 numbers for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include third-quarter revenue reaching $32.2 million with a net income of $11.2 million; the company noted that the growth was driven by its global affiliate marketing program.
Benzinga

Excellon Resources Releases Q3 2021 Financials

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) has reported its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include revenues of $9.2 million with gross profit of $1.8 million and total cash cost net of by-products per silver ounce payable improved to $11.02. The company noted that all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per silver ounce payable totaled $21.52, in part due to increased underground exploration at Platosa, with a production cost of $281 per ton. Excellon also saw more than 21,000 tons mined and milled for the fifth quarter in a row, with sizeable stockpiles of ore and concentrate being processed and/or delivered in early October.
Benzinga

AmpliTech Group Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Numbers, Business Highlights

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, has released its Q3 2021 financial results as well as results for its first nine months of 2021. Third-quarter revenue totaled $1,056,595 for the quarter...
invezz.com

Bancor announces Bancor 3 — its biggest proposed update to date

DeFi project Bancor just added its largest update to date. The update has brought a number of improvements to the project. Many of the previous limitations and features with requirements are now fully available to all. Bancor (BNT/USD), one of the leading liquidity protocols in the DeFi sector, just introduced...
Seeking Alpha

Pinduoduo: An Alternative To Search-Based Commerce

Pinduoduo gives customers a fun, social and entertaining setting. My thesis is that Pinduoduo (PDD) will continue to grow as they provide a fun alternative to search based shopping. Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD) got a nice head start in China but Pinduoduo is having success. In the 1Q19 call,...
