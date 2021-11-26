ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

2021 Crypto Literacy Report Suggests 96% of Americans Fail to Comprehend Basic Crypto Knowledge – Bitcoin News

By wedgeframe
cfxmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent research suggests that 96% of Americans and 99% of Mexicans are not familiar with cryptocurrencies. Of all those surveyed, only 17% knew about bitcoin in the U.S. and 15% in Brazil. Only 14% of Mexicans know of it. The report published by cryptoliteracy.org further explains that 9 out of 10...

cfxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Ethereum Killers List: 3 Cryptos to Invest In Aside From ETH

Although Ethereum rose by 500 percent since the start of the year, three other cryptocurrencies outperformed it in the market with over 5,000 percent gains. Traders might want to invest in these cryptocurrencies before the year ends. Standing behind Bitcoin, Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
GOBankingRates

What Is Crypto Banking?

You can get started with crypto banking by opening a crypto interest or checking account or using a DeFi app. Learn about options and risks to consider first.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network is on track to settle $45 trillion in 2021 alone, according to a report from Ark Invest. What Happened: Yassine Elmandjra, a crypto analyst at Ark Invest, shared a graph depicting Bitcoin’s transaction volume over the last year and revealed that its annual settlement volumes are now four times higher than global payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cryptocurrency#Crypto Literacy Report#Mexicans#Crypto Knowledge#Cryptoliteracy Org#Yougov#Baby Boomers#Brazilians
Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

The 9 Biggest Risks for Crypto Investors (Both Beginners and Veterans)

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and almost everyone is talking about them or investing in them. However, cryptocurrency investments are unlike any other in the financial system. They defy conventional investment trends and are prone to ludicrous swings. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and a slew...
STOCKS
IFLScience

India To Ban Crypto This Winter, Suggests Updated Bill

Following a draft proposed in January, India is moving forward with its plan to ban all private cryptocurrencies. The proposition was introduced as a means to create their own digital currency that is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, and forms part of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill that will be brought into effect this winter.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
CoinDesk

Not All Cryptos Are Scarce Like Bitcoin

Of the ever-growing reasons why bitcoin keeps making national news, its scarcity is one of the most notable. Touted as an inflation hedge by top advisories such as JPMorgan, bitcoin is earning a renewed reputation as “digital gold” while the U.S. Treasury prints more fiat currency. This article originally appeared...
CURRENCIES
badcryptopodcast.com

Whales Bite As Bitcoin Sinks in This Week’s Crypto News

Whales Bite As Bitcoin Sinks in This Week’s Crypto News. We start this week with a request. The Bad Crypto Podcast has been nominated in the Noonies for Cryptocurrency Podcast of the Year. If we’ve entertained you, informed you or just made you go “hmm, I did not know that” this year, please throw a vote or three in our direction. We would be very grateful.
WORLD
dmagazine.com

Best Bitcoin Wallets and Crypto Wallets in 2021

We live in an era in which technology progresses in minutes. Changes are in the doorway, and a new world is unfolding before your eyes. What was on the agenda yesterday does not mean it will be there today, and what we considered or even did not dare to consider is now dressed up as present tense.
MARKETS
u.today

Former PayPal CEO's Cryptocurrency Exchange Goes Live for Institutional Clients

The cryptocurrency exchange backed by Peter Thiel and Richard Li began operating for a batch of institutional investors on Tuesday. The start for institutional investors is only the first step before the full launch for private investors and traders. The Bullish Exchange will offer Bitcoin, Ether and EOS tokens for...
MARKETS
investing.com

Biden plan sinks cryptos, Bitcoin and Etherum collapse

Investing.com - The new $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure plan did not have a positive backlash on the crypto world, with Bitcoin and ETH/USD down 8% ($60,470) and 10% ($4,275), respectively. Cardano , Solana , and the other major digital currencies also hurt. Triggering the selling on virtual currencies is the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood's Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Institutional investors currently own 7.7% of circulating Bitcoin. Cathie Wood think institutional investors will allocate more money to Bitcoin in the future. Cathie Wood believes the price of Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy