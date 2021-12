The social security beneficiaries will witness a hike of 5.9 percent in the benefits with effect from January. So here’s what you should know about the walk and how to calculate the amount. According to a report on as.com published on November 27, the Social Security Administration made a historical move by announcing the rise in cost-of-living adjustment, COLA 22 benefits to 5.9 percent. If we look at the graph, this is the highest boost given to seniors after more than 4 years. The main reason behind this is the higher inflation which has been caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO