Registry shows one sex offender living in ZIP Code 61413 as of October

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
Prosecution withheld 2017 confession of Tyree Washington to MSP in murder of J.B. Watson, say attys. for Darrell Ewing, Derrico Searcy. “He stated two individuals had gone to jail for a crime they did not commit,” MSP Det. Sgt. Eric B. Johnson, who took Washington’s confession in 2017. Confession withheld...
There were four offenders convicted of crimes involving alcohol living in Rock Island County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Rock Island Today. The data shows all of the released offenders among the parolees were men. The...
An Assembly bill that would impose new limits of inmate discipline and allow women who give birth behind bars to stay with their child got a Senate companion Monday. If passed, New Jersey would join a group of roughly 10 states that allow imprisoned mothers to remain with their child after giving birth. The Bureau […]
The National Police Association wants the public to put away their cell phones during violent altercations between officers and civilians and start intervening instead of recording. "Stop filming and start helping," the organization said in a PSA posted to social media.
A lawyer for an Atlanta-area sheriff argued that the sheriff's use of a restraint chair doesn't amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed
Established as a part of the 2021 Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus Bill, the task force aims to address the root causes of violence against Black women and girls and address systemic failures that leave so many cases unresolved.
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy's patrol car on the way to a hospital
The number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police in Scotland has risen for the fifth year in a row, according to the latest figures.Police recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% compared with the previous year, figures published by the Scottish Government showed.Over that period, 40% of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland included at least one crime or offence, with common assault the most frequently noted (32%).This was followed by breach of the peace etc (23%), which includes threatening or abusive behaviour and stalking.Domestic abuse is a hideous, controlling...
The guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery's murder was a start. Here's where to go next.
There was one offender convicted of a crime against justice living in Rock Island County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Rock Island Today. The data shows the released offender was a man. He was convicted in...
There were three offenders convicted of crimes against justice living in Rock Island County released on parole during the second quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Rock Island Today. The data shows all of the released offenders among the parolees were men. The...
There was one offender convicted of a crime against the government living in Rock Island County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Rock Island Today. The data shows the released offender was a man. He was convicted...
