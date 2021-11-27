ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Brock men's volleyball celebrates rowers, takes down Gryphons

gobadgers.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Brock men's volleyball team secured a victory in three straight sets to take down the Guelph Gryphons 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20) at Bob Davis Gymnasium Nov. 26. Senior outside hitters Logan House and Dean Globocki each led the way offensively for the Badgers. House registered 12 kills, followed...

gobadgers.ca

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
Crookston Daily Times

Girls' Volleyball Celebrates Season

The Pirates girls’ volleyball team celebrated their season with a year-end banquet on Sunday, November 14 at Crookston High School. The team ended the season 4-16 with wins against RLCC, NCE-UH, Fisher-Climax in the Pirates home tournament and a five-set thriller against Bagley. Head coach Katie Engelstad opened the banquet...
CROOKSTON, MN
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Takes Down St. Thomas

Bronx, N.Y. – It has been a busy opening week for the Fordham men's basketball squad. But the Rams were none the worse for the wear tonight as all the wrapped up a three-games-in-six-days stretch tonight with a spirited 84-78 win over the University of St. Thomas in the Rose Hill Gym.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Rowing#Brock Men#Badgers#House
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's volleyball takes winning streak into postseason with sweep of Assumption

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International College women's volleyball team swept Assumption University in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship Tournament Quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 16. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: AIC 3, Assumption 0. Set Scores: 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 Records: The Yellow Jackets rise to 25-6 overall, while the Greyhounds end 2021...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NCAA.com

No. 11 Nebraska volleyball takes down No. 15 Penn State in straight sweep

Nebraska pulled off a sweep over Penn State with a 25-23 win in set three in front of its home crowd at the Devaney Center. The Huskers hit for a low percentage, as they have been often this season, but they found other ways to win. They wore down Penn State with aggressive serving, a lot of momentum shifts in their favor and some great defense. They got points when they needed it most, and on top of that, the Huskers saw performances from everyone. Lauren Stivrins did it all, from the service line, with her swing, and at the net with a big block. The senior posted seven blocks on the match. Kayla Caffey was hammering down balls with her monster swing, she posted seven kills on a team-high .636 hitting efficiency. Lexi Sun posted eight kills on senior night and then we saw a big-time performance from Whitney Lauenstein off of the bench. Lauenstein notched five kills on eight swings for a .600 clip, and gave the Huskers a huge spark when they needed it most.
NEBRASKA STATE
chimesnewspaper.com

Volleyball takes a hit

On Thursday, volleyball traveled to Azusa, California to face off against the Azusa Pacific University Cougars. The Eagles were unable to hold their own, losing the first three sets to APU. The Eagles totaled 33 points, 25 kills and one ace during the match. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Emily Smith...
AZUSA, CA
gazettejournal.net

Mobjack rowers back on the Occoquan

Mobjack Rowing Association athletes, along with head coach Jon Lothian and assistant coach Christina Pope Tomcany, traveled to Fairfax Station on Nov. 7 to compete at the Head of the Occoquan. There were a number of highlights for the local rowers, including a first-place finish in the Men’s Club Four...
MOBJACK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
msureporter.com

Men’s hockey takes on Tommies in new rivalry

It’s been a fantastic start to the Minnesota State men’s hockey conference schedule, and they will look to continue that this week in a home-and-home series against St. Thomas. This will mark the first time the Mavericks have faced off against the Tommies since December of 1996. The Mavericks have...
MINNESOTA STATE
aicyellowjackets.com

CHAMPIONS! Women's Volleyball sinks New Haven in thriller to take NE10

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – In a battle for the ages, the American International College women's volleyball team outlasted the University of New Haven to win the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, 3-2, on Saturday, November 20. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: AIC 3, New Haven 2. Set Scores: 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11 Records:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Longview Daily News

2A State Volleyball: Mark Morris takes down Washington in four

YAKIMA — The Mark Morris volleyball team checked another name off its list as they continue to blaze a path to prove themselves after getting the 16th seed at the 2A WIAA State Tournament. After knocking off No. 8 Ephrata last night, the Monarchs downed the No. 5 Washington Patriots in four sets (23-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-21) on Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: UW takes down Spartans, 3-1, on Friday night

Save for a third set that seemed to lose control of reality, the Wisconsin Badgers (14-3 Big Ten, 22-3 overall) stayed tied atop the Big Ten standings with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 34-36, 25-17) win over the Michigan State Spartans (4-13, 11-15). The Badgers sprinted out to a 9-2 lead...
WISCONSIN STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Men’s basketball takes down Florida Gulf Coast in Dunk City reunion

The No. 25 ranked USC men’s basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 78-61 in the third game of the season in Fort Myers on Tuesday. The Dunk City reunion game marked USC head coach Andy Enfield’s first return to Alico Arena since coaching there in 2013. With one more victory, the Trojans improved to 3-0.
FORT MYERS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators News: Volleyball continues to roll, men's basketball and swimming on tap

The weekend is nearly in sight as we pass the midway point of the week and for today’s Gators sports update, we have three teams to review. The volleyball team continued its winning ways on Wednesday night while the swimming and diving team returns to the pool for a mid-November invite and the men’s basketball team gets set to host its third game of the nascent season. Take a look at the latest from the greatest university in the nation.
SPORTS
cardinalpointsonline.com

Men’s Basketball takes tough loss in Canton

It’s nights like Tuesday, that will provide a good ball club with lessons to be learned and opportunities to grow. That’s what the SUNY Plattsburgh men’s basketball team has gained after suffering a tough loss on the road versus the St. Lawrence University Saints, in Canton. After a back-and-forth first...
CANTON, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Penn State takes down No. 7 Gophers men's hockey

Christian Sarlo and Chase McLane scored the only third-period goals as Penn State edged the No. 7 Gophers 5-3 on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. "That was a disappointing loss," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "We handed a game away, and we've seen that now three Fridays in a row."
SPORTS
brownbears.com

Men's basketball downs Bradley at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – A three-pointer by Paxson Wojcik and three late free throws by Dan Friday pushed the Brown men's basketball team past Bradley 65-62 on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the 2021 Paradise Jam. "That was a physical, back-and-forth game against a well-coached opponent," head coach Mike...
BASKETBALL
seminoles.com

Noles Take Down Men’s 200 Medley Relay School Record

Atlanta, Ga. – The No. 19/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams had another record-breaking swim on the second day of the Georgia Tech Invite at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The men’s 200 medley relay led off the session by setting the school record and turning in the fastest time...
FLORIDA STATE
gobadgers.ca

No. 4 Badgers shut down Gryphons

The Brock women's basketball team comfortably defeated the Guelph Gryphons 78-52 at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The Badgers, who were ranked No. 4 in the country following U SPORTS weekly rankings report, improved to 6-0 on the season. On average, the Badgers are currently outscoring their opponents...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy