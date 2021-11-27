Brock men's volleyball celebrates rowers, takes down Gryphons

Nebraska pulled off a sweep over Penn State with a 25-23 win in set three in front of its home crowd at the Devaney Center. The Huskers hit for a low percentage, as they have been often this season, but they found other ways to win. They wore down Penn State with aggressive serving, a lot of momentum shifts in their favor and some great defense. They got points when they needed it most, and on top of that, the Huskers saw performances from everyone. Lauren Stivrins did it all, from the service line, with her swing, and at the net with a big block. The senior posted seven blocks on the match. Kayla Caffey was hammering down balls with her monster swing, she posted seven kills on a team-high .636 hitting efficiency. Lexi Sun posted eight kills on senior night and then we saw a big-time performance from Whitney Lauenstein off of the bench. Lauenstein notched five kills on eight swings for a .600 clip, and gave the Huskers a huge spark when they needed it most.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO