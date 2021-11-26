Why we need a ‘Thanks-giving’

Thank God, we’re alive, hopeful and grateful. Having this attitude of gratitude makes our life wonderful and worthwhile. Thank God for Sarah Josepha Hale of New Hampshire who initiated the efforts to make this celebration a long-lasting tradition. Founder of the periodical American Ladies Magazine in 1837 and the editor of another, the Godey’s Lady Book, she campaigned for the Thanksgiving holiday nationwide. She wrote letters to U.S. presidents urging them to have a national day of thanks, amidst all the turmoil and political and religious indifferences our country was in. Because of her advocacy, she earned the title “Mother of Thanksgiving.” In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November as national Thanksgiving Day.
