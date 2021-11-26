Why we need a ‘Thanks-giving’

My family used to take a long-weekend trip with another family every March. During our March 2020 trip, on our last day, we heard that schools would be closing for two weeks. A hard look at the tea leaves suggested that it would probably be longer. Knowing that we were facing an uncertain stretch where our children would not be seeing each other in school or at sports, and our casual get-togethers and carpooling and catch-up times in the driveway were going to be halted, we made a spur of the moment decision to take the long way home, stretching out the remaining hours before returning home to a quarantine.

