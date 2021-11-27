ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado Avalanche drop 3-1 to Dallas Stars

By Jackie Kay
milehighhockey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll good things must come to an end. After winning six games in a row it was time for the Colorado Avalanche to suffer defeat and unfortunately it came at the hands of their division rival the Dallas Stars. The Game. It didn’t take long for Dallas to get...

www.milehighhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Colorado Avalanche survives in wild win over Vancouver Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche are officially on a winning streak as they beat the Vancouver Canucks on the road. Rudo, AJ, Blais, and Jesse talk about what the Colorado Avalanche did right to win a close game against the Canucks. Nazem Kadri had an amazing night with 2 assists and a goal t cap off his night. Darcy Kuemper also kept his good form going with some unbelievable stops. Come join the fellas as they celebrate an Avalanche win!
NHL
Gazette

Colorado Avalanche push back in Vancouver, win third straight

The third period swung the Colorado Avalanche’s way Wednesday. Cale Makar scored the team’s third power-play goal of the night, Nazem Kadri added his third point of the evening and the Avalanche (7-5-1) won their third straight. Makar played catch with Devon Toews before ripping one in stick side for...
NHL
Gazette

Building on – not relying on – last season point of emphasis for Colorado Avalanche

Coming off a convincing 2-0 week, the Colorado Avalanche once again look to be showing signs of shaking off their early season doldrums. Back-to-back blowout wins over visiting teams in the bottom half of the Pacific Division – 7-1 against the Vancouver Canucks and 6-2 against the San Jose Sharks, respectively – put the former, popular Stanley Cup favorites’ record to rights for the first time at 6-5-1.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Bowen Byram
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Denis Gurianov
FanSided

3 Takeaways from Kraken 7-3 Loss to Avalanche

The Seattle Kraken lost a sixth straight game Friday night after being defeated 7-3 by the Colorado Avalanche. It was another slow start to a game for the Kraken, who found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 through two periods. Chris Driedger made just his second start of the season but was pulled before the end of the second period. He allowed four goals on just 13 shots through less than 26 minutes of game action. Philipp Grubauer was better, saving 14 of 17 shots including some key stops to keep the deficit from getting even worse. The Kraken will not hold a practice Saturday but still have some adjustments to make ahead of Sunday’s game.
NHL
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Avalanche build huge lead, take down Seattle Kraken

A crack rang through Family Sports Center on Tuesday as Andre Burakovsky’s stick met an untimely end on the bench of the practice facility. “Frustrated, for sure," he said. He was in better spirits before the weekend, scoring a pair of power-play goals as the visiting Colorado Avalanche crushed the...
NHL
NHL

Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#The Colorado Avalanche
thednvr.com

Avalanche respond to disappointing Dallas performance with huge win over Nashville

It was a near picture-perfect response from the Colorado Avalanche after their lackluster performance last night in Dallas, as the Avs knocked off old friend Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators 6-2 Saturday night back at home. If you tuned into the DNVR Avalanche Postgame Show after the Avs lost 3-1 in Dallas, you heard a show filled with plenty…
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche get back in win column with 6-2 victory over Nashville

After a disappointing showing in Dallas the night prior the Colorado Avalanche put in a much better effort headlined by a couple special performances in the second night of a back-to-back and handled the Nashville Predators in a 6-2 final score. The Game. It didn’t take long for the Avalanche...
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Does Nathan MacKinnon’s return cement the Colorado Avalanche atop the NHL

The Colorado Avalanche are rolling winning seven of their last eight games. With Nathan Mackinnon getting close to coming back, does he push the Avalanche to the top of the NHL? Evander Kane also clears the NHL waivers and is sent down to the AHL. The San Jose Sharks now have to decide what they want to do with him in the next coming weeks. AJ joins Rudo and Jesse from Texas to discuss what the Avalanche should do.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight With 6-1 Loss to Florida

The Islanders suffered a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The New York Islanders dropped a 6-1 result to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at FLA Live Arena, extending their losing streak to four games. The game was the Islanders' second leg of a back-to-back set...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy