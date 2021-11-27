Colorado Avalanche drop 3-1 to Dallas Stars

The Seattle Kraken lost a sixth straight game Friday night after being defeated 7-3 by the Colorado Avalanche. It was another slow start to a game for the Kraken, who found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 through two periods. Chris Driedger made just his second start of the season but was pulled before the end of the second period. He allowed four goals on just 13 shots through less than 26 minutes of game action. Philipp Grubauer was better, saving 14 of 17 shots including some key stops to keep the deficit from getting even worse. The Kraken will not hold a practice Saturday but still have some adjustments to make ahead of Sunday’s game.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO