Drug, Insulin Price Caps Head for Showdown Over Senate Rules

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Amid negotiations to get Build Back Better through in the Senate, Sen. Chuck Schumer is addressing the high cost of insulin. He said Sunday the GOP is aiming to kill a provision in the law that would cut the cost of insulin down to $35 a bottle - down from where prices range now, of up to $600 dollars a vial.

