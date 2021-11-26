ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug, Insulin Price Caps Head for Showdown Over Senate Rules

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats expect to defend key portions of their drug-pricing agenda against a technical challenge by Republicans as soon as next week,...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 18

Divided We FAll
3d ago

Any legislator of any party, that would be against lowering the price of a life saving drug for so many of us, is not worthy of representing any American!

Jerry Donahue
2d ago

let's all remember at election time will get rid of all these senators and everybody else if that's what they choose not to lower them

2016 sixdays
3d ago

narcan is free yet insulin is astronomical........I say switch em and let people figure out out

Related
Washington Post

Insulin price caps are on the horizon

Good morning — where today we're flashing back to this 2019 take-your-child-to-work day gem. How one kid described their dad's job: “He does his work, and he does it each time.”. Below, the Biden administration announced high vaccination rates for federal workers and a key drug pricing champion is running...
HEALTH
healio.com

U.S. House votes to cap insulin cost at $35 per month

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on November 19 that would cap insulin prices at $35 per month for Americans with diabetes. The House approved the social spending bill H.R. 5376, also known as the Build Back Better bill, by a vote of 220-213. The bill will now be sent to the U.S. Senate for approval.
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats’ Plan Bypassing Senate Panels Prompts Vetting Concerns

Senate Democrats skip markup process on spending and tax bill. Strategy risks chamber’s standing in talks, political backlash. Getting President Joe Biden’s economic plan through the Senate before the end of the year is a top priority for Democrats. Yet their gambit to forgo committee action on the House-passed measure...
hot967.fm

Fischbach hopes Republicans can trim Biden “Build Back Better” package in Senate

Now that President Biden’s “Build Back Better” package has cleared the U-S House, the next hurdle is the Senate — where analysts say it also faces a tough road after the Thanksgiving recess, even though Democrats control that chamber also. Seventh District Minnesota Congresswoman, Republican Michelle Fischbach says the 1.85-trillion-dollar bill is “just too big”:
Newsday

Hike in SALT cap heads to U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — Relief for the cap on state and local tax deductions in federal tax filings moved a step closer Friday when House Democrats passed their version of the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act for social and climate spending. The House bill, which raises the cap from $10,000...
Crain's New York Business

SALT cap boost in House bill destined for changes by Senate

House Democrats from high-tax states celebrated the inclusion of a more generous state and local tax deduction in the House-passed version of President Joe Biden’s economic plan, but they face some intensive negotiations on its final form as the Senate takes up the bill. “Nobody thought we would get this...
Vox

Senate rules could undercut Democrats’ prescription drug plan

A critical part of Democrats’ plan to control prescription drug prices would apply not only to the government’s Medicare program but also to the commercial market that covers most working Americans — unless the Senate’s rules stop it. Democrats have a multi-pronged strategy for addressing drug prices in the Build...
