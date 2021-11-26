Drug, Insulin Price Caps Head for Showdown Over Senate Rules
Senate Democrats expect to defend key portions of their drug-pricing agenda against a technical challenge by Republicans as soon as next week,...news.bloomberglaw.com
Senate Democrats expect to defend key portions of their drug-pricing agenda against a technical challenge by Republicans as soon as next week,...news.bloomberglaw.com
Any legislator of any party, that would be against lowering the price of a life saving drug for so many of us, is not worthy of representing any American!
let's all remember at election time will get rid of all these senators and everybody else if that's what they choose not to lower them
narcan is free yet insulin is astronomical........I say switch em and let people figure out out
Comments / 18