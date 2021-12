Tis the season for giving. Charities large and small are counting on your generosity. But so are the fraudsters. “Don't be fooled by the name. A lot of these scammers will have a name that's very close to a legitimate charity, but they're actually scammers,” cautioned Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “Make sure you do your homework before you turn over your hard-earned cash and make sure it goes to the charity you want and for the cause that you support.”

