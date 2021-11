A throwback to a different era, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a man with staying power who has become a problem for Europe on its eastern flank. The autocrat branded the continent’s “last dictator” has led the former Soviet state for almost three decades. His claim to a sixth term after a disputed election in August 2020 set off a burst of popular opposition that led to a crackdown on dissent. The coerced landing of a Ryanair jet and the spectacle of a Belarusian Olympic athlete seeking sanctuary in Poland focused attention on Belarus in 2021, as did the European Union’s accusation that the country was instigating a refugee crisis by helping migrants cross illegally into the EU. Meanwhile, Russia views Belarus as perhaps its closest ally, a buffer against encroachment by NATO and the EU.

