Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights, saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.Speaking to The New Yorker, Miranda addressed the controversy again.“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO