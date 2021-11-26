ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Anything Stop The Stock Market?

By Editor's Picks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets have gone on an absolute rampage this year. The problem is that the factors that initially fueled this rally - heavy government spending and endless central bank liquidity - are slowly fading away. Meanwhile, new covid variants are threatening growth. Can corporate buybacks, the weaponization of call options, and...

The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When investing, it's not often you find great businesses that...
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
Fortune

How to tell if a stock market dip is turning into a crash

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Bull markets, like the human investors that compose them, are mortal—and sometimes they die in a spectacular and bloody fashion. Trouble is, you never know for sure when a few days of big losses represent a mere dip (or to some, a buying opportunity) and what is the start of bigger decline. But there are at least four signs that appear when equities are approaching the abyss.
Fortune

Stocks plunge as Fed indicates it could accelerate tapering amid Omicron fears

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Stocks plunged Tuesday afternoon due to an increased likelihood that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the tapering of its large-scale bond purchases at its next meeting in two weeks. The news comes as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 threatens to further dampen economic confidence in the U.S.
US News and World Report

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2021

Here's a look at how U.S. News' best stocks to buy for 2021 have performed this year. Best stocks to buy for 2021: The wrap-up. At the end of each year, U.S. News selects 10 of the best stocks to buy for the year ahead. Typically, these selections perform well – the goal is always to outperform the S&P 500 over the calendar year. To that end, the 2021 picks have failed to live up to expectations, with an equally weighted portfolio of the 10 returning 8.5% to the S&P's 23.9% year-to-date return through Nov. 29. Although replicating these picks still would've been profitable, two stocks in particular helped sour the whole portfolio. That said, lessons from those missteps – which included a misplaced trust in foreign governments and a gamble on a small-cap name – will be incorporated into U.S. News' next round of annual picks for 2022, and four of the 10 picks added 37% or more in less than a year. Caveats aside, here's a recap of the 10 best stocks to buy for 2021 selections.
Stocks Drop And Are Now Left To Stand On Their Own

Stocks fell sharply again Tuesday, undercutting Friday’s low by falling roughly 1.9%. The market turned on Powell’s tapering stance, which seemed to favor a faster taper. It was noted on a few occasions on TV about the timing of this stance, especially with the uncertainty around Omicron. The timing was...
Dow Futures Rise 300 Pts; Bouncing Ahead of ADP, ISM Data

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Wednesday, bouncing in the wake of the previous session’s sharp selloff on worries over the Fed considering a quick departure from its accommodative monetary policy and ahead of key economic data. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow futures contract was...
US Markets Retreat, Central Bank Will Discuss Accelerating Its Bond-Buying Taper

US markets retreated yesterday after a volatile day of trading. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will discuss accelerating its bond-buying taper in an effort to curtail inflation. Ok, dad, we hear you. November was an iffy month in New York. The old-school Dow ended the month...
Local Market Boosted by Flight to Safe-Havens

On Tuesday, the South African market and currency received a boost from a weaker US dollar , and as investors continued to favour safe-haven assets like gold due to concerns around the Omicron Covid-19 variant increasing around the globe. Risk appetite took a knock after "Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA ) chief executive said Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been with other types," Reuters reported.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 1.92% to $276.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $18.96 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
3 Metaverse Stocks To Buy Now

Imagine an interactive world that combines multiple technology elements such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and video to offer users a truly unforgettable experience. This is the central concept behind the metaverse, a topic that has gotten plenty of attention from investors over the last few weeks. A lot of...
3 Red-Hot 2021 IPO Stocks Set For More Gains In 2022

2021 has been a blockbuster year for initial public offerings, with some comparing the latest frenzy to the IPO boom of 1999. While high profile names like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) have failed to catch on with investors since their highly anticipated initial public offerings, there have been several that have more than doubled in valuation since going public this year.
Monthly Market Wrap: November Stumbled To A Close But 2021YTD Still Looks Good

Investors were optimistic when November trading opened. October had just produced the best monthly returns in a year. Interest rates were still low, even if the Federal Reserve was starting to warn that it was time to get ready for "normalized" rates—a polite way of saying interest rates would rise next year. Employment was growing with jobless claims falling and wages moving higher.
