Floating Rope Fetch Toy – Blue

The following article was written for the Art Forward series by Jason Prigge of Coolest Coast Manitowoc County and Vagabond Creative Studio. A Lakeshore Holiday tradition, the Lakeshore Holiday Parade, was cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. That is the first time in its history that the parade was not held. This year, 2021, we celebrate the 33rd Annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade. The tradition was launched in 1989 by the newly elected Mayor, Kevin Crawford. That very first parade was a modest and quickly organized affair, with approximately 8 vehicles represented. Mostly municipal vehicles including a firetruck, ambulance, squad car, DPW snow plow, etc. And thus, a beloved holiday tradition was born!
