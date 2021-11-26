Floating Rope Fetch Toy – Blue

This Turtles Go Do Be Print will inspire anyone to be happy with its colorful turtles bordering an inspiring quote by the maker. Go Places, Do Things, Be Happy! Quote by A. Bramhall states: “When you go out in the real world remember to keep your eyes wide open and listen to one another. Be patient and kind. Be true to yourself and always do your very best. Be open minded and try new things even if they scare you at first. You will grow from each new experience. Ask questions when you don’t know the answer and share your knowledge with others. Tell the truth and be true to your word. Never take yourself too seriously, remember to laugh with others and at yourself too. Be polite and respectful and treat others as you’d like to be treated. Love and let love in. Give thanks for all that is around you and leave things in nature so others can enjoy them too. Share what you have and help those who are less fortunate. Remember our differences don’t make us weird, they make us special and unique – celebrate them! Be grateful for all that you have, the little things too. Most importantly BELIEVE in yourself and others will believe in you. Challenge yourself and dream big, real BIG! Set goals and go after them. Remember to look for the good in everything and everyone and you will do great things in this world!”

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO