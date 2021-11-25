Transient: Extended Edition Horror Adventure Presented For PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The Wild at Heart first hit this past May and we loved it – the Pikmin-like RTS offered up something familiar with its Lemmings-esque RTS implementation, but also uses a gorgeous art style that helps it stand out from any other RTS on the market. Its vivid graphics make it ideal for anyone with a high-end TV panel or a new Switch OLED. The game just launched on the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch after already getting high marks on both the Xbox and PC platforms. There aren’t many games like this on the market period other than Pikmin – and there’s nothing like that on the Xbox or PlayStation platforms at all, while PC users do have a bit more flexibility with RTS games.

