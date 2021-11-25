ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transient: Extended Edition Horror Adventure Presented For PS4, Xbox One and Switch

By Marques
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIceberg Interactive Announces Temporary: extended edition for PS4, Xbox One...

hardcoregamer.com

The Wild at Heart Hits PS4, Switch

The Wild at Heart first hit this past May and we loved it – the Pikmin-like RTS offered up something familiar with its Lemmings-esque RTS implementation, but also uses a gorgeous art style that helps it stand out from any other RTS on the market. Its vivid graphics make it ideal for anyone with a high-end TV panel or a new Switch OLED. The game just launched on the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch after already getting high marks on both the Xbox and PC platforms. There aren’t many games like this on the market period other than Pikmin – and there’s nothing like that on the Xbox or PlayStation platforms at all, while PC users do have a bit more flexibility with RTS games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

MultiVersus presented for PS4, PS5, Xbox One & XSX

Warner Bros. Games announces MultiVersus for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. A detailed trailer for the freetoplay platform fighting game is also available. In MultiVersus fight a number of popular characters in epic battles including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC SuperVillains); Shaggy (Scooby Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry; Dog Jake and Finn (adventure time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); a special new character named Reindog and many more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and Xbox One Game Unexpectedly Cancelled

An upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game has been unexpectedly cancelled. The farther away we get from the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the fewer and fewer PS4 and Xbox One games will release. This happens every console generation. Right now, it's still early days, so many games are still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but this is slowly changing. To this end, one game previously planned for release in 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has been delayed to 2022. In the process, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canned.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Is Poppy Playtime Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox?

Poppy Playtime is the latest horror/puzzle adventure game on the block by MOB Games. The game puts you in the shoes of an unnamed protagonist who needs to make your way through the strange building with your GrabPack. The game does a great job setting up the mood and the game will keep you invested all the time. The game came out last month on PC via Steam and has had a reasonably great run so far. This has many console players asking if Poppy Playtime will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox any time soon?
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Psychological Horror Title Luto Is Hitting PS5, PS4 In 2022

Broken Bird Games has announced that psychological horror romp Luto will be sending shivering down the spines of PS5, PS4, and PC players in 2022. Set from a first-person viewpoint, Luto is heavy on narrative and sees players hopping into the role of an unfortunate soul who is unable to leave their home. In attempting to find an escape, you discover a series of paths that will put your sense to the test, exploring the pain of losing a loved one along the way and the horrors of insecurity.
MENTAL HEALTH
noisypixel.net

Tears of Avia Now Available on Switch & PS4; Launch Trailer

Publisher PQube has shared a new trailer for their strategy RPG, Tears of Avia. The title, which was formerly only available on PC via Steam, has now made its way to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This launch trailer provides a general overview of the title’s gameplay systems, such as ability customization and exploration.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered comes to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC next month

Skunkape Games has announced it’ll be releasing Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in December. Following on from last year’s sprucing up of Season One, the team have now turned their attention to the second season of duo’s former Telltale adventures. Skunkape’s artists have upscaled all of the game’s graphical assets to bring them up to date. There’s also engine improvements such as dynamic lighting and shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

RPG Adventure ‘EGGLIA Rebirth’ to Launch on Switch

Brownies announced that they will publish EGGLIA Rebirth on Nintendo Switch in the west. The game will launch first in Japan before releasing in North America, Europe, Australia, Korea, and Hong Kong. EGGLIA Rebirth first launched iOS and Android devices as an online adventure game. However, after the game received...
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut physical editions out now for Xbox One and PS4

ZA/UM and iam8bit, working with Skybound Games, have announced physical editions for Disco Elysium – The Final Cut are now available for PS4 and Xbox One. These copies will retail worldwide for $39.99 USD. The PS4 and Xbox One physical editions are compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles with a free next-gen upgrade. All retail editions will also include an 18” x 24” foldout poster and a digital code for an expansive 190+ page digital art book.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Metal: Hellsinger is Delayed to 2022, Xbox One and PS4 Ports Cancelled

Publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders have announced Metal: Hellsinger is delayed to 2022 beyond its originally planned 2021 release window. While Metal: Hellsinger is delayed to 2022, the game will now only launch for Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions are cancelled.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for 3on3 FreeStyle – Ultimate Edition Bundle on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Get a lifetime benefit from a single purchase! Unlock all characters including future legends and battle pass! Get exclusive access to a special lounge shop! This package gives lifetime benefits: -unlocking ALL current and future character (30+) -10% EXP Buff, 5% Coin Buff on 3vs3 mode -Auto-unlocking ALL future battle pass premium -Access to special lounge shop -300 points - 50,000 Coin - Ability Platinum card pack x 10 - FreeStyle Platinum card pack x 10 - Intensive Manual x 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘ReVamped’ Versions of ‘BloodRayne’ And ‘BloodRayne 2’ Available Today For PS4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch

The wait is finally over for console fans waiting to sink their teeth (sorry) into Ziggurat Interactive’s remasters of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2. Both ReVamped titles are now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The games were originally released on PC last year as with the Terminal Cut.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Warner Bros. Games announces free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Play First Games have announced MultiVersus, a free-to-play, two-versus-two, platform fighter combining “an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes.” It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022 with full cross-play support, dedicated server-based rollback netcode, and “content-filled seasons.” Pre-registration is available now at the official website.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 ReVamped Released on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Ziggurat Interactive has published BloodRayne ReVamped and BloodRayne 2 ReVamped on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Physical pre-orders for the game are still available from publisher Limited Run Games and will continue to be open until November 25. Both games have a collector’s edition. BloodRayne ReVamped includes:. Game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Pac-Man Museum+ announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Museum+, a collection of 14 Pac-Man games, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch in early 2022. Here is an overview of the collection, via Bandai Namco:. Pac-Man Museum+ presents a unique curated collection of classic and modern Pac-Man games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Death’s Door is Out Now for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

Developer Acid Nerve and publisher Devolver Digital’s classic Zelda-inspired action-adventure title Death’s Door launched for PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, and was instantly met by near-universal acclaim among critics and audiences alike. Now, it’s opened the door for even more players to dive in and see what all the fuss is about. Death’s Door is available now on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch- check out the new launch trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Twelve Minutes releases in December for PS5, PS4, and Switch

Twelve Minutes will be released on December 7th for PS5, PS4, and Switch, Annapurna Interactive has announced today. The rather divisive title released back in the summer for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Twelve Minutes is a narrative adventure that has a star studded cast including Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Willem Dafoe, in which a man gets stuck in a time loop during a evening where decisions can have major consequences.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Unbound: Worlds Apart also coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One & XSX in February

Alien Pixel Studios Announces Transfer of Unbound: Worlds Apart for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Accordingly, PS4 and PS5 will be offered on February 9, 2022 and the two Xbox platforms on February 11, 2022. A new trailer for the Metroidvania accompanies the good news. Unbound: Worlds...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Ever Forward for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch launches December 7

Adventure puzzle game Ever Forward will launch digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on December 7 for $14.99, publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games announced. Physical editions including a digital voucher for the original soundtrack will also be avaialble at retailers for PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES

