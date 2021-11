Kodak Black and his team distributed thousands of turkeys in Florida ahead of the holiday season. In a report from TMZ citing attorney Bradford Cohen, it’s revealed that the “Before I Go” artist spent an estimated $14,500 on more than 5,000 turkeys. The turkeys were then taken on a Sound Florida donation tour that hit multiple areas including Delray Beach, Pompano Beach, North Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. Specifically, the Golden Acres complex in Pompano Beach—where Kodak spent his childhood—was one of the stops on the mini-tour.

