LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks poised to plunge

 5 days ago

* U.S. equity index futures sharply lower; small caps down. Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS POISED TO PLUNGE (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures...

MarketWatch

Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow performer this month, and one of just five Dow stocks that have gained ground in November, with Home Depot Inc.'s stock second best with an 8.5% monthly gain. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock was the Dow's worst monthly performer with a 15.5% tumble.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 2.46% to $44.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.22 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

Nio investors were hoping to see a key challenge end soon, but that may not be the case. Electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) plunged on Tuesday, dropping as much as 5% by 12:10 p.m. ET. As if the new, potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variant, Omicron, wasn't enough to spook the markets, latest comments from the Federal Reserve and particularly Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk seem to have put investors in Nio on edge.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 1.53% to $3,507.07 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Amazon.com Inc. closed $266.01 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED November 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in November 2021.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 30/11/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -41.2 at 7068.75 points, a movement of -0.58%, showing a modest fall in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a heavily traded share, with around £4,721.3m (0.572%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 42% of the companies in the FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Wednesday preview: US ADP report, global factory PMIs in focus

(Sharecast News) - Financial markets' focus will start to shift towards the US jobs market at the start of the month with the results of a closely-followed survey due out. Consultancy ADP is expected to report that private sector payrolls rose by 515,000 in November, after a 571,000 gain in October.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil. prices fell sharply on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warned. that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against. the new coronavirus variant, spurring investors to pile into. safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc rally on global outlook risks after hawkish Powell

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss Franc gained on Tuesday, with risk appetite. plummeting, as investors grew nervous about a suddenly hawkish Federal Reserve that could deliver aggressive. rate hikes and derail a nascent economic recovery. Worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant also kept...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. The above figure (91,100,066) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks register heavy losses as omicron weighs on sentiment

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Tuesday as concerns regarding the Covid-19 omicron variant resurfaced. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.86% at 34,483.72 and the S&P 500 was 1.90% weaker at 4,567.00, while the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 1.55% softer at 15,537.69.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 518 points on losses in shares of Dow Inc., Salesforce.com Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Tuesday afternoon with shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 518 points, or 1.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have declined $2.02, or 3.5%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.34, or 3.5%, combining for an approximately 81-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was called to open 64 points higher at 7,123. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said:...
MARKETS

