Public Health

NON-INVASIVE VENTILATION IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE RISK OF CONTAMINATION: A NARRATIVE REVIEW

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 5 days ago

Expert Rev Respir Med. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1080/17476348.2021.2011223. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) can be a useful resource to treat acute respiratory failure (ARF), which occurs in patients with COVID-19. However, it is important to consider that there are...

Related
The Oregonian

Safe, low-cost antidepressant pill prevents COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, studies show

A safe, well-established antidepressant pill has proven effective at heading off severe COVID-19 cases, recent studies indicate. Fluvoxamine dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization for study participants who began the treatment at home soon after infection and completed the course, clinical-trial results show. “A major victory for drug repurposing!” Emory...
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor

The first known person with COVID-19 was a vendor in a large seafood market in Wuhan, China, claims an American scientist whose findings challenge the World Health Organization's conclusion that the first patient was an accountant who lived miles from the market. Michael Worobey, a University of Arizona expert in...
SCIENCE
cortlandvoice.com

Cayuga Health offering antibody treatment for patients at high-risk of COVID-19 infections (Sponsored Content)

Sponsored Content from Cayuga Health. Monoclonal antibody treatment that can help COVID-19 patients who are at risk of getting very sick are now available at Cayuga Medical Center, Cortland Convenient Care, and Schuyler Hospital. “Monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19 are an important part of the arsenal for patients who have mild...
CAYUGA, NY
patientdaily.com

National Survey: At-Risk Patients Confused by Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Messages

The nonprofit Alliance for Patient Access today released the results of a national survey of autoimmune patients on issues of COVID-19 vaccination, information sources and risk awareness. The survey report, "Autoimmune Disease & COVID-19 Information," summarizes 400 patients' responses, which were collected October 11-19, 2021. Participants included patients living with rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, systemic sclerosis, Graves' disease and pemphigus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Niv#Non Invasive Ventilation#Doi#Pedro#Ppe#Pmid
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Myocarditis risks from Covid-19 vaccines are still less than the risks from Covid-19

The world has crossed five million deaths from Covid-19, but resistance to vaccination continues to persist, with many citing concerns over side effects and potential unknown long-term effects. Among the adverse side effects of Covid-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that have received some attention is myocarditis, an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall caused by an immune response to some viruses, certain medications and some autoimmune diseases. The mechanism for vaccine-induced myocarditis is as yet unknown, but could be caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or the immune response following the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Risk for Adverse COVID-19 Outcomes in Patients With Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases Treated With TNF Inhibitors

Compared with other commonly prescribed immunomodulatory regimens, treatment with tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFis) was found to decrease the risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), according to study findings presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

AstraZeneca says its antibody drug prevents COVID-19 infection for six months in high-risk patients

A single injection of the long-acting antibody (LAAB) drug Evusheld (AZD7442) significantly reduced the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infection for six months in immunocompromised patients, the drug’s manufacturer AstraZeneca has said. Evusheld is a combination of two LAABs: tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061), both of which are derived from white...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
technologynetworks.com

Measuring Viral RNA Can Identify COVID-19 Patients Most at Risk of Dying

The amount of a SARS-CoV-2 genetic material—viral RNA—in the blood is a reliable indicator in detecting which patients will die of the disease, a team led by Université de Montréal medical professor Dr. Daniel Kaufmann has found. The finding is published today in Science Advances. Kaufmann and his team did the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KCCI.com

Study: Patients taking antidepressants less likely to die from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new study shows that people taking antidepressants are significantly less likely to die from COVID-19. Dr. Yogesh Shah at Broadlawns Medical Center said there are two reasons why antidepressants would cause fewer COVID-19 deaths. He said antidepressants act as anti-inflammatory agents, and they increase melatonin.
DES MOINES, IA
physiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: Remote Monitoring Linked to Reduced Mortality in Non-Hospitalized Patients

’Covid Watch’ program participants had more ED visits, fewer deaths. Participation in a remote monitoring program aimed at assessing Covid-19 progression among non-hospitalized patients was associated with a 64% relative reduction in the risk of death, researchers reported. The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s Covid Watch program involved twice-daily automatic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Air pollution does not increase the risk of getting infected but does increase the risk of getting sick from COVID-19

Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with a higher risk of developing COVID-19 among those people who get infected, shows a study led by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, and co-led by the GCAT| Genomes for Life-Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP), Badalona. The study, published in Environment Health Perspectives, provides further evidence on the health benefits of reducing air pollution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Hospitalization Risk in High-Risk Patients With COVID-19 Treated With Fluvoxamine

Among patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection at increased risk for severe disease, treatment with fluvoxamine was found to decrease the risk for hospitalization, according to results of a study published in The Lancet Global Health. As part of the ongoing TOGETHER trial, a placebo-controlled, randomized, adaptive platform trial was conducted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Nursing Strategies to Safeguard COVID-19 Patients From Harm in the Intensive Care Unit

Crit Care Nurs Q. 2022 Jan-Mar 01;45(1):13-21. doi: 10.1097/CNQ.0000000000000383. The aim of this article is to identify quality improvement nursing strategies that have been implemented to safeguard COVID-19 patients from harm while being cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU). This article incorporates a literature review on the experiences of nurses working at a large urban teaching hospital in the areas of critical care, quality, safety, and regulatory. As leaders in the delivery of health care, nurses have always pioneered innovative ways to deliver care despite difficult circumstances. COVID-19 is a novel viral disease with many unknowns, and it required nurses to integrate innovative approaches with evidence-based practice in order to meet the needs of the patient and to ensure patient safety. While in the critical care setting, COVID-19 patients are at an increased risk for various hospital-acquired injuries, threats to personal safety, and decline in mental health. Through ingenuity and adaptability, successful nursing strategies have been identified in the delivery of quality, evidence-based nursing care to safeguard the vulnerable COVID-19 patient population from harm while in the ICU.
HEALTH SERVICES
EurekAlert

$4.6 million NIH grant to study mechanical ventilator protocols for COVID and other critically-ill ICU patients

Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City have received a $4.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the best ways to implement recognized standards of care to determine when ICU patients on mechanical ventilators, including those being treated for severe COVID illness, should be taken off the ventilators to resume breathing on their own.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Lobo

Amy Farnbach Pearson offers social perspective on COVID-19

Though she got her start in microbiology in her undergraduate program, University of New Mexico professor Amy Farnbach Pearson now studies medicine through the humanities lens. She seeks to broach conversations on how disease presents in societies and what it means for patients perceived to be afflicted. Farnbach Pearson joined...
SCIENCE
gponline.com

Javid warns of 'substantial risk' from new COVID-19 variant

In a House of Commons statement on 26 November, Mr Javid warned that the new variant could be 'more transmissible than the Delta variant and current vaccines may be less effective against it'. No cases have been identified in the UK at this stage, but the variant has already spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH

