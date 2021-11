Following the surf glitch, players have discovered a powerful new exploit in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The new exploit is a cloning glitch, which allows players to duplicate any Pokemon including Legendaries. Cloning glitches have been found in many games in the series, dating all the way back to the Generation I Pokemon games on the Game Boy. For example, in the original Diamond and Pearl, it was possible to clone Pokemon by cutting the internet connection at the right time when depositing Pokemon into the GTS, although this bug was removed in Platinum.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO