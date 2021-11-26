ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The COVID-19 Pandemic: Reflections of Science, Person, and Challenge in Academic Research Settings

J Neuroimmune Pharmacol. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s11481-021-10035-2. Online ahead of print. In spring of 2021, the Society on NeuroImmune Pharmacology (SNIP) organized a virtual workshop on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)....

kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
SCIENCE
Union Democrat

COVID-19 research: Fact, fiction or something in-between

Q: There are so many studies out there regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations for people to read and react to. How do we know/decide which study is accurate and worthwhile for patients and which studies aren't when it comes to COVID-19? A: "There is more information on the internet than anyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

It looks like Omicron causes milder illness – is this how COVID becomes endemic?

These are very early days in terms of our understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world. Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease (though the World Health Organization has urged caution given the limited data available). At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines than other SARS-CoV-2 strains such as Delta. It is very common for viruses to become less virulent...
SCIENCE
thedailytexan.com

UT honors COVID-19 vaccine researchers

University and city officials celebrated UT scientists, researchers, health professionals and volunteers Wednesday for their contributions to the COVID-19 vaccine and their efforts to vaccinate Texans. The event highlighted molecular biosciences professor Jason McLellan and researchers Nianshuang Wang and Daniel Wrapp for their assistance in developing a key component of...
WEATHER
Washington Times

Fear or science? Which will win the COVID-19 battle?

It is generally accepted that human fear frequently manifests itself through anger. Whether you research the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders ( DSM–5), a product of more than 10 years of effort by hundreds of international experts in all aspects of mental health, or simply flip through the latest edition of Psychology Today, fear turning into anger is a common thread. Exhibit A supporting this in the real world is the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Northwestern

A brand new schedule, COVID-19 policies, and students in “shutdown mode”: Three months into in-person school, ETHS teachers reflect

The past three months have been nothing short of a learning experience for teachers at Evanston Township High School as they readjust to full in-person instruction. “Teachers are working their asses off and trying to do what’s best for students,” English teacher Anita Thawani Bucio said. “I’ve never worked harder than I have in these three months. But I’ve never experienced as much joy in my classroom as I have in these past three months.”
EVANSTON, IL
WLBT

Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday. The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Challenges and Lessons Learned for Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation of Persons With COVID-19: Clinical Presentation, Assessment, Needs, and Services Utilization

Am J Phys Med Rehabil. 2021 Dec 1;100(12):1115-1123. doi: 10.1097/PHM.0000000000001887. OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to present: (1) physiatric care delivery amid the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, (2) challenges, (3) data from the first cohort of post-COVID-19 inpatient rehabilitation facility patients, and (4) lessons learned by a research consortium of New York and New Jersey rehabilitation institutions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

22 COVID-19 related research findings

Here are 22 COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 26:. Note: Findings are listed from most recent to oldest. 1. Loss of taste or smell are defining symptoms of COVID-19, and a new study published Nov. 18 in JAMA Otolaryngology estimates up to 1.6 million people in the U.S. may experience chronic olfactory problems after their infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Overcoming the COVID-19 Pandemic for Dementia Research: Engaging Rural, Older, Racially and Ethnically Diverse Church Attendees in Remote Recruitment, Intervention and Assessment

Gerontol Geriatr Med. 2021 Nov 20;7:23337214211058919. doi: 10.1177/23337214211058919. eCollection 2021 Jan-Dec. BACKGROUND: Access to cognitive screening in rural underserved communities is limited and was further diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic. We examined whether a telephone-based cognitive screening intervention would be effective in increasing ADRD knowledge, detecting the need for further cognitive evaluation, and making and tracking the results of referrals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 42

UAB announces $849 million in research grant during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Alabama at Birmingham extended its most successful era of research funding in FY 2021. Over the past year, UAB has received nearly $849 million in research grants and awards, up from almost $638 million the previous year. The additional $211 million, which represents an extraordinary one-year […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Technician Online

Students reflect on first in-person semester since pandemic

This semester, NC State welcomed students back to in-person classes for the first time since midway through spring 2020. After spending all of the last school year in online classes, students were able to return to lecture halls in a new, unique fashion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NC...
COLLEGES
theirregular.com

COVID-19 capacity challenges

There was some sobering news two weeks ago regarding our health care system, including here at Franklin Community Health Network. At a news conference featuring leaders from across our MaineHealth system, it was described how a confluence of trends have come together to put a severe strain on our hospitals and other health care providers.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
docwirenews.com

Alternative SARS-CoV-2 detection protocol from self-collected saliva for mass diagnosis and epidemiological studies in low-incoming regions

J Virol Methods. 2021 Nov 26:114382. doi: 10.1016/j.jviromet.2021.114382. Online ahead of print. Until mass vaccination befalls, control of the new betacoronavirus-associated severe acute respiratory syndrome pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) is based on decreasing virus circulation by social distancing and blocking transmission foci after diagnosis. Globally adopted SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic criteria embrace viral RNA detection by quantitative reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) on nasopharynx secretions, which requires healthcare facilities and specialized personnel for sample collection. To develop an alternative protocol, hydrophilic cotton as the material and saliva as the source for biological sample collection in qRT-PCR/RT-endpoint-PCR SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic methods prepared with local consumables were evaluated using 99 archived nasopharynx samples previously diagnosed as positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 111 prospective saliva samples pared with nasopharynx samples from patients attending the local reference ABC Medical School diagnostic laboratory. The kappa agreement coefficient between the SARS-CoV-2 qRT-PCR and RT-endpoint-PCR was k = 0.97 (95% CI 0.92-1.00) and k = 0.90 (95% CI 0.81-0.99), respectively, on SARS-CoV-2-positive archived samples, with the initial qRT-PCR CT under 25. The agreement coefficient of the SARS-CoV-2 alternative saliva diagnostic protocol, when used to test the paired nasopharynx samples, was k = 0.79 (95% CI 0.56-1,00). These data support that the SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic assay based on self-collected saliva on cotton represents an alternative protocol for mass diagnosis and epidemiological studies in low-income regions.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Health co-inquiry in migraine: Online participation and stakeholder experiences before and during the COVID-19 pandemic

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 29;16(11):e0260376. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260376. eCollection 2021. A migraine is more than head pain, and chronic migraine can dramatically impact a person and those around her/him/them. To better understand those effects it is important to study the experiences of persons with migraine and their caregivers, family, friends, and health and mental health providers. When they collaborate, stakeholders may improve outcomes for persons with chronic migraine. One type of stakeholder cooperation is Health Co-Inquiry, involving a person-centered approach, activation of persons toward collaboration and improved health, evidence-based practice, and integrated care. The current study investigated Health Co-Inquiry at online forums, blogs, and bulletin boards where people came together to discuss migraine. A “Bifurcated Method” was used to conduct inductive, thematic analyses, quantitize themes, and cross-check themes using a robot program, which crawled the Internet to gather data about stakeholder sites and posts related to migraine. Key themes in the online narratives of migraine stakeholders included seeking and providing advice, help, and information. In addition, giving personal stories and testimonials, selling computer applications and products, and providing misinformation were frequent. Differences in the types of posts by various stakeholder groups were identified and may inform researchers about their varied perspectives and goals. Remarkably, migraine is still migraine-before a pandemic and during it. As such, migraineur concerns remained stable across thematic analyses of blog and forum posts before and during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

