Perla Rosalez, an unemployed grandmother in the Rio Grande Valley, stays awake at night worrying about getting sick and leaving the three grandchildren who are under her care. The 50-year-old rations both her medications and the doctor visits she needs to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and COVID-19 because she has no health insurance to help pay for them. She skips the expensive specialists and prays she doesn’t have to go back to the emergency room.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO