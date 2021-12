5 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Check Out This Week. Even with talks of the Omicron coronavirus variant filling headlines, consumer discretionary stocks remain viable in the stock market now. After all, consumer markets appear to be stronger than ever. This is evident in the overall rise in spending this holiday season. Take e-commerce goliath Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) for example. Throughout Black Friday, Shopify raked in total sales worth $2.9 billion, a record high for its annual sales event. At the same time, other stay-at-home stocks from across the digital entertainment industry are also seeing a resurgence in popularity among investors now.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO