LOS ANGELES — For a moment, there was a sense of concern. Long Beach State guards Joel Murray and Colin Slater were putting on a show that indicated an upset bid was on their mind. Perhaps, the quick, savvy guards could catch UCLA on a droopy Monday night after the exhilaration of Friday night’s victory over fourth-ranked Villanova had worn off, and a matchup with top-ranked Gonzaga just a week away.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO