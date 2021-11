The halftime score was closer than expected, but Kentucky was never truly in danger. The No. 13 Wildcats (2-1) took care of the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-3) on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena by a final score of 80-55. Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for Kentucky, posting his third consecutive double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds on 11-14 shooting. TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler, and Keion Brooks Jr. also recorded double-digits in scoring while Wheeler added eight assists, as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO