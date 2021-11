Duke dispatched Lafayette on Friday night by a score of 88-55 after going in to halftime up 35-27. The second half outburst was helped by Wendell Moore's 15 after the break and, probably the biggest revelation in the game, AJ Griffin's 14 points off the bench. After the game, Blue Devils' Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski touched on Griffin's emergence in recent games as well as the closeness of his team.

