Banning Books Does More Harm Than Good

By Opinion Writer
New University Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ellen Cuzela, a Houston mother of three, has successfully petitioned her suburban school district to remove two novels from their libraries: “Lawn Boy” by California writer Jonathan Evison and “Losing the Girl” by comic artist MariNaomi. Cuzela, a substitute teacher for the Houston Independent School District, was inspired by Republican...

