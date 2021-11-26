ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

SARS-COV-2 Vaccines: What Indicators are Associated with the Worldwide Distribution of the First Doses

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Inquiry. 2021 Jan-Dec;58:469580211060184. doi: 10.1177/00469580211060184. The present study aimed to identify the factors associated with the distribution of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In this study, we used 9 variables: human development index (HDI), gross domestic product (GDP...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
physiciansweekly.com

Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Ups Protection for Vaccinated

MONDAY, Nov. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with a lower risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Laith J....
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

A COVID-19 peptide vaccine for the induction of SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity

T cell immunity is central for the control of viral infections. CoVac-1 is a peptide-based vaccine candidate, composed of SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes derived from various viral proteins1,2, combined with the Toll-like receptor 1/2 agonist XS15 emulsified in Montanide ISA51 VG, aiming to induce profound SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity to combat COVID-19. We conducted a phase I open-label trial, recruiting 36 participants aged 18 to 80 years, who received one single subcutaneous CoVac-1 vaccination. The primary endpoint was safety analysed until day 56. Immunogenicity in terms of CoVac-1-induced T-cell response was analysed as main secondary endpoint until day 28 and in the follow-up until month 3. No serious adverse events and no grade 4 adverse events were observed. Expected local granuloma formation was observed in all study subjects, while systemic reactogenicity was absent or mild. SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses targeting multiple vaccine peptides were induced in all study participants, mediated by multifunctional T-helper 1 CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. CoVac-1-induced interferon-γ T cell responses persisted in the follow-up analyses and surpassed those detected after SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as after vaccination with approved vaccines. Furthermore, vaccine-induced T- cell responses were unaffected by current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC). Together, CoVac-1 showed a favourable safety profile and induced broad, potent and VOC-independent T- cell responses, supporting the presently ongoing evaluation in a phase II trial for patients with B cell/antibody deficiency.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Sars#Gdp#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Hdi#Pmid
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Immunogenicity of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines in Common Variable Immunodeficiency

J Clin Immunol. 2021 Nov 17. doi: 10.1007/s10875-021-01174-5. Online ahead of print. Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) is characterized by hypogammaglobulinemia and/or a defective antibody response to T-dependent and T-independent antigens. CVID response to immunization depends on the antigen type, the vaccine mechanism, and the specific patient immune defect. In CVID patients, humoral and cellular responses to the currently used COVID-19 vaccines remain unexplored. Eighteen CVID subjects receiving 2-dose anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were prospectively studied. S1-antibodies and S1-specific IFN-γ T cell response were determined by ELISA and FluoroSpot, respectively. The immune response was measured before the administration and after each dose of the vaccine, and it was compared to the response of 50 healthy controls (HC). The development of humoral and cellular responses was slower in CVID patients compared with HC. After completing vaccination, 83% of CVID patients had S1-specific antibodies and 83% had S1-specific T cells compared with 100% and 98% of HC (p = 0.014 and p = 0.062, respectively), but neutralizing antibodies were detected only in 50% of the patients. The strength of both humoral and cellular responses was significantly lower in CVID compared with HC, after the first and second doses of the vaccine. Absent or discordant humoral and cellular responses were associated with previous history of autoimmunity and/or lymphoproliferation. Among the three patients lacking humoral response, two had received recent therapy with anti-B cell antibodies. Further studies are needed to understand if the response to COVID-19 vaccination in CVID patients is protective enough. The 2-dose vaccine schedule and possibly a third dose might be especially necessary to achieve full immune response in these patients.
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Moderna SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Ridgewood NJ, France and Germany joined Finland, Norway, and Sweden in recommending that the Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine not be used for individuals under the age of 30 due to increased risk of myocarditis in that age group. Denmark has similarly recommended against offering the vaccine to individuals under the age of 18. French authorities recently emphasized, however, that vaccine effectiveness was slightly higher for the Moderna vaccine than for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the Moderna product should be preferentially utilized for individuals aged 30 years or older. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the Moderna vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
docwirenews.com

Epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 infection and SARS-CoV-2 positive hospital admissions among children in South Africa

Influenza Other Respir Viruses. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1111/irv.12916. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: We describe epidemiology and outcomes of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and positive admissions among children <18 years in South Africa, an upper-middle income setting with high inequality. METHODS: Laboratory and hospital COVID-19 surveillance data, 28 January –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Factors Associated With Hospitalization in Children and Adolescents With SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Clin Pediatr (Phila). 2021 Nov 18:99228211059883. doi: 10.1177/00099228211059883. Online ahead of print. In this retrospective study of 319 children with laboratory-confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, we assessed whether age, asthma, obesity, diabetes, and socioeconomic status were associated with hospitalization for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Demographic and clinical characteristics were assessed using univariate statistics, excluding incidental or unrelated positives. There was a bimodal distribution of age among hospitalized children. Obesity (P < .001) and a past medical history of diabetes (P = .001) were significantly more prevalent in hospitalized children, including cases of new-onset diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis. Neither a past medical history of asthma nor lower socioeconomic status was associated with hospitalization. Although limited to a single center, the findings in this study may have important clinical implications. Targeted, proactive health outreach to children with obesity and diabetes, with prioritization of preventative efforts such as vaccination, may be important in preventing worse SARS-CoV-2 infection in this vulnerable group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Merck’s COVID-19 Pill Appears Effective, but May Pose Pregnancy Risks: FDA

Merck’s experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill appears effective, but may pose risks for pregnant women, including birth defects and toxicity to developing fetuses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. On Friday morning Merck announced updated results from its molnupiravir study that showed a smaller benefit than first thought: Among...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A single dose, BCG-adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine provides sterilising immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Global control of COVID-19 requires broadly accessible vaccines that are effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants. In this report, we exploit the immunostimulatory properties of bacille Calmette-GuÃ©rin (BCG), the existing tuberculosis vaccine, to deliver a vaccination regimen with potent SARS-CoV-2-specific protective immunity. Combination of BCG with a stabilised, trimeric form of SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen promoted rapid development of virus-specific IgG antibodies in the blood of vaccinated mice, that was further augmented by the addition of alum. This vaccine formulation, BCG:CoVac, induced high-titre SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies (NAbs) and Th1-biased cytokine release by vaccine-specific T cells, which correlated with the early emergence of T follicular helper cells in local lymph nodes and heightened levels of antigen-specific plasma B cells after vaccination. Vaccination of K18-hACE2 mice with a single dose of BCG:CoVac almost completely abrogated disease after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, with minimal inflammation and no detectable virus in the lungs of infected animals. Boosting BCG:CoVac-primed mice with a heterologous vaccine further increased SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses, which effectively neutralised B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. These findings demonstrate the potential for BCG-based vaccination to protect against major SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 vaccinations: The unknowns, challenges, and hopes

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27487. Online ahead of print. The entire world has been suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic since 11 March, 2020. More than a year later, the COVID-19 vaccination brought hope to control this viral pandemic. Here, we review the unknowns of the COVID-19 vaccination, such as its longevity, asymptomatic spread, long-term side effects, and its efficacy on immunocompromised patients. In addition, we discuss challenges associated with the COVID-19 vaccination, such as the global access and distribution of vaccine doses, adherence to hygiene guidelines after vaccination, the emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants, and vaccine resistance. Despite all these challenges and the fact that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear, vaccines have brought great hope for the world, with several reports indicating a significant decline in the risk of COVID19-related infection and hospitalizations. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

Post-Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19): Toward a Severe Multi-Level Health Crisis?

Med Sci (Basel). 2021 Nov 8;9(4):68. doi: 10.3390/medsci9040068. There were already numerous challenges facing the healthcare system prior to the ongoing coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Although we look forward to ending this pandemic, it is still expected that the healthcare system will face further challenges leading to a multi-level health crisis. Indeed, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be COVID-19 active cases and those left with health problems following COVID-19 infection who will be of a particular impact. In addition, we also have the health problems that either emerged or worsened during COVID-19, especially with the reduced ability of the healthcare system to take care of many non COVID-19 patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such expected evolution of the situation highlights the necessity for the decision-makers to consider applying serious reforms and take quick measures to prevent a post-COVID-19 health crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The effects of COVID-19 on the dispensing rates of antidepressants and benzodiazepines in Canada

Depress Anxiety. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1002/da.23228. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Population studies have shown that rates of depressive and anxious symptoms have increased as a result of COVID-19. We analyzed trends in the dispensing rates of antidepressants and benzodiazepines in Canada to determine whether the pandemic has caused changes in rates of pharmacological treatment for depression and anxiety.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy