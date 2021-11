Real Madrid takes on Sheriff Tiraspol in a 2021 Champions League rematch from the start of group play. Sheriff shook up Group D play with its 2-1 win over Madrid back in September. However, the Spanish League powerhouse has bounced back, moving up to first place in the group a chance to advance to the group stage on the line. Madrid remains a force to be reckoned with out of La Liga, sitting atop the league with a record of 9-3-1. The club will be looking to add on to that success with a push in Champioms League play as well. Sheriff, meanwhile, is still in the mix with six points, trailing Inter Milan by a point in the standings. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO