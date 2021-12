The markets seem to look through the new Omicron variant stabilising somewhat in a rebalancing act amidst lower volatility in the FX market, while the USD still remained rather soft yesterday and during today’s Asian session against its counterparts. Comments made by scientists that the symptoms of the Omicron variant seem to be mild tended to sooth market worries for the possible impact of the new variant of the pandemic on the recovery of the global economy. Today we note the release of the US consumer confidence indicator for November while on the monetary front we highlight the testimony of Fed Chairman Powell before the Senate and the speeches of New York Fed President Williams and Fed Vice Chair Clarida. Should the testimony and the speeches actually lean towards the hawkish side we may see the USD getting some support while also please note that US Treasury Secretary Yellen is also to testify before the Senate.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO