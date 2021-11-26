ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols overcome poor shooting, spoil Tennessee Tech’s upset bid

By Josh Lane, Sports Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee missed the first 10 three-point attempts it took Friday afternoon. The Vols have shot more threes this season than they ever have under Rick Barnes — a byproduct of his new philosophy to take the open shots. Tennessee did just that — with only a few of those misses bad...

