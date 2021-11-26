Vols overcome poor shooting, spoil Tennessee Tech’s upset bid

What Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said after the 15th-ranked Vols after their 80-69 win over Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “First of all, let’s not take anything away from (Tennessee) Tech. I think John Pelphrey has done a great job building that program. I do think that. I think they’ve got guys that have stayed together. They’ve improved. So I don’t want to take anything away from them, because they certainly out-played us. But also I think, from our perspective, not real happy at all. Because some guys, yesterday in practice, got exactly what — this game normally gives you what you put into it. And the preparation of some of our younger guys yesterday wasn’t what it needed to be. And it showed up here in the first half.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO