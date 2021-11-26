ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. says 'all options' on the table over Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - All options are on the table in how to respond to Russia's "large and unusual" troop buildup near Ukraine's border, and the NATO alliance will decide on the next move following consultations next week, the State Department's top U.S. diplomat for European affairs said on Friday....

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine ‘a very unwelcome outcome’, says minister

A nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine would be “a very unwelcome outcome”, a defence minister has told Parliament.The understatement by Tory frontbencher Baroness Goldie of such a catastrophic scenario, which she said she hoped could be avoided, sparked muted wry laughter among peers at Westminster.Lady Goldie made her comments as she was pressed over a deal struck between the UK and Ukraine which will see warships and missiles sold to the country amid rising tensions with Russia.Boris Johnson has previously warned Vladimir Putin against making a “tragic mistake” as tensions rise with a military build-up by Russia on the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Military Intelligence#Russian#Reuters#The State Department#European#State#Eurasian#Ukrainian#Osce
realcleardefense.com

War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?

Concern is growing in the Western media over Russian military activity in the southwestern theatre. There are opinions that Russia is preparing a military campaign against Ukraine. The supposed goal is to break the deadlock of the Minsk Agreements, to impose further coexistence conditions on Kiev and its Western partners, to prevent the U.S. and NATO from “developing” the territory of Ukraine for military purposes, and also to reformat the country’s political system and its state structure. Such rumours are spreading quickly, causing alarm among the political leaders of foreign countries as well as latent, albeit tangible fears in the business community. However, it is still premature to consider such a development as a baseline scenario.
MILITARY
AFP

NATO warns Russia against Ukraine 'aggression'

NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines". Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders. "Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. Stoltenberg said that alliance members could impose "economic sanctions and political reactions" against Moscow without going into detail.
MILITARY
q957.com

With U.S. intelligence, NATO to discuss Russian intent near Ukraine

RIGA (Reuters) – NATO foreign ministers will discuss on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin’s possible intent for massing Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, and what the alliance’s response should be, as Belarus announced joint military drills with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to brief his 29 NATO...
MILITARY
fox40jackson.com

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
U.S. POLITICS
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Senate Intel Chairman Warner on Russian Mobilization Near the Border with Ukraine

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement today:. “Vladimir Putin’s aggressive rhetoric and actions are a threat to the peace and stability of Europe and the world. From Russia’s continued occupation of eastern Ukraine and Crimea, to its weaponization of gas supplies to Europe, its ongoing malign campaign of misinformation, disinformation, and cybercrime, its support of Belarus’ dictatorship, its crackdown on dissent at home, and its latest armed buildup around Ukraine, Russia’s government is playing a dangerous game. The Biden administration must work with our allies to demonstrate to Mr. Putin that further actions to destabilize Europe’s security will bring about devastating consequences for Russia’s economy and its further isolation from the civilized world.”
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy