The Louisa Lions scored their first postseason win of 2021 last week, defeating the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers 35-14 in the Region 4D quarterfinals. “We were supposed to come out here and get blown out by 28 and we won by 21,” said Louisa Coach Will Patrick. “I’m the happiest coach in the world right now.”

LOUISA, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO